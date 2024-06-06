NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Friday, June 7 (game #362)

The week comes to an end with a fairly simple Connections puzzle that I don't think will cause people too many problems. But it's all relative, and you still might want some hints to help you solve it; if you do, scroll down for them.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Wordle hints and answers, Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #362) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

COAT

BRUSH

DEVELOP

FILM

SWEEP

PICTURE

SKIN

FLICK

IMAGINE

LAYER

PROGRAM

CODE

WIPE

CONCEIVE

HACK

ENVISION

NYT Connections today (game #362) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Use your brain

Use your brain Green: Membrane

Membrane Blue: Clean up

Clean up Purple: Cyber stars

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #362) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: DREAM UP

GREEN: THIN COVERING

REMOVE, AS CRUMBS

VERBS FOR A SOFTWARE ENGINEER

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #362) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #362, are…

YELLOW: DREAM UP CONCEIVE, ENVISION, IMAGINE, PICTURE

CONCEIVE, ENVISION, IMAGINE, PICTURE GREEN: THIN COVERING COAT, FILM, LAYER, SKIN

COAT, FILM, LAYER, SKIN BLUE: REMOVE, AS CRUMBS BRUSH, FLICK, SWEEP, WIPE

BRUSH, FLICK, SWEEP, WIPE PURPLE: VERBS FOR A SOFTWARE ENGINEER CODE, DEVELOP, HACK, PROGRAM

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I again solved this Connections puzzle in a non-standard order, somewhat by accident. I did begin with yellow, the 'easy' one, because the likes of CONCEIVE and ENVISION immediately stood out as being part of a set. But next up I went for what turned out to be the purple puzzle – VERBS FOR A SOFTWARE ENGINEER. I'm surprised this was deemed to be the most difficult of the four, because CODE, DEVELOP, HACK and PROGRAM are all readily associated with the theme.

Neither green or blue caused me any particular problems either, and for once I truly 'got' all four, because I knew what the final (green) connection was before I actually selected it.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Thursday, 6 June, game #361)

YELLOW: MOVE TO ACTION DRIVE, PROMPT, PROPEL, PUSH

DRIVE, PROMPT, PROPEL, PUSH GREEN: UNO CARDS DRAW, REVERSE, SKIP, WILD

DRAW, REVERSE, SKIP, WILD BLUE: HAIL SIZE COMPARISONS BASEBALL, GRAPEFRUIT, MARBLE, PEA

BASEBALL, GRAPEFRUIT, MARBLE, PEA PURPLE: PLACES WITH BENCHES COURTROOM, DUGOUT, GYM, PARK