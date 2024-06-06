Quordle today – hints and answers for Friday, June 7 (game #865)

The final Quordle of the week is another fairly mundane one. You might find it hard if you don't get some luck, you might find it easy(ish) if you do. Give it a try and see what happens.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #865) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #865) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 1.

Quordle today (game #865) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #865) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 2.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #865) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • C • C • A • N

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #865) - the answers

The answers to today's Quordle, game #865, are…

CRAVE

CRATE

ADULT

NYLON

Sometimes my starter words work incredibly well. This is a strategy I've employed pretty much since I began playing Quordle more than two years ago: I open with STARE, DOILY and PUNCH, which between them use 15 of the most common letters in the game, including all five vowels, and with most of them in their most common positions. It's a cautious approach, because it will never allow me to score better than a 7/9, but equally it make a loss fairly unlikely.

Here, those three words gave me four letters for two quadrants and all five for the other two – so I only needed to add two more letters in total. In fact, one of those with the repeated N in NYLON, so really I just needed to add the V into CRAVE. Otherwise it was a simple case of solving a couple of anagrams, which proved a simple task.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #865) - the answers

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #865, are…

SPARK

SPASM

WORRY

HOUND

