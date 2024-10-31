NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Thursday, October 31 (game #242)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #242) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Trick or treat!

NYT Strands today (game #242) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

RINSE

TRUSS

POSE

COPE

MINK

PUNK

NYT Strands today (game #242) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Fancy dress!

NYT Strands today (game #242) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: left, 4th row Last: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #242) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #242, are…

GHOST

MUMMY

WITCH

CLOWN

PUMPKIN

PRINCESS

PIRATE

SPANGRAM: COSTUME

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I'm a staunch traditionalist when it comes to Halloween costumes: they need to be spooky, otherwise what's the point? I think this might be yet another cultural difference between America and the UK, possibly, although I increasingly see it creeping up on us over here too, with more and more people attending Halloween parties dressed as, well, whatever they want. And I say stop this! Go as a GHOST, go as a MUMMY, go as a WITCH. Maybe go as a PUMPKIN – not scary, but Halloween at least – or just about a CLOWN, if it's a scary one. Then again, they're all scary in a sense.

Today's Strands isn't strictly Halloween themed, because the spangram is merely COSTUMES rather than having the word Halloween in there, but then again the theme clue was 'Trick or treat'. For that reason it took me slightly longer to spot PRINCESS (not acceptable for Halloween, sorry) and PIRATE (ditto), but really this was still among the easiest games in recent days.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

