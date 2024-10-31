NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Thursday, October 31 (game #508)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Wordle hints and answers, Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #508) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BAT

EGG

LOVE

WITCH

PUMPKIN

SPIDER

BLINK

JOB

DIABLO

FLUTTER

TREASURE

VIPER

SCAVENGER

MUSTANG

WINK

DARLING

NYT Connections today (game #508) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: My sweetheart

My sweetheart Green: Or you could add shadow…

Or you could add shadow… Blue: Fast drives

Fast drives Purple: Blank [look for]

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #508) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: TERMS OF ENDEARMENT

GREEN: THINGS YOU CAN DO WITH YOUR EYELIDS

BLUE: SPORTS CARS

PURPLE: ___ HUNT

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #508) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #508, are…

YELLOW: TERMS OF ENDEARMENT DARLING, LOVE, PUMPKIN, TREASURE

DARLING, LOVE, PUMPKIN, TREASURE GREEN: THINGS YOU CAN DO WITH YOUR EYELIDS BAT, BLINK, FLUTTER, WINK

BAT, BLINK, FLUTTER, WINK BLUE: SPORTS CARS DIABLO, MUSTANG, SPIDER, VIPER

DIABLO, MUSTANG, SPIDER, VIPER PURPLE: ___ HUNT EGG, JOB, SCAVENGER, WITCH

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 mistake

So here we are with our Halloween edition of Connections, complete with BAT, PUMPKIN, WITCH and SPIDER. Except it's not really – because there's no Halloween-themed group here today. Instead, PUMPKIN formed part of the easiest group with DARLING, LOVE and TREASURE to make TERMS OF ENDEARMENT, while BAT joined with BLINK, FLUTTER and WINK to form THINGS YOU CAN DO WITH YOUR EYELIDS (green).

Neither of these two were too tricky, but I actually solved blue first. This was SPORTS CARS, containing DIABLO, MUSTANG, SPIDER and VIPER, and though I'm no automotive expert I spotted it quickly, possibly because I am currently driving a Mustang Mach-E (on loan while my own car is in for repairs).

That meant I didn't need to solve purple, although I did give it a try earlier on and would have got it if I'd needed to. My mistake was to place TREASURE there with EGG, SCAVENGER and JOB as ___HUNT, but obviously WITCH was the correct missing word.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, 30 October, game #507)

YELLOW: UPSWING BOOM, RISE, SPIKE, SURGE

BOOM, RISE, SPIKE, SURGE GREEN: THINGS WITH WHEELS DOLLY, ROLLERBLADE, SKATEBOARD, WAGON

DOLLY, ROLLERBLADE, SKATEBOARD, WAGON BLUE: KINDS OF TAPE DUCT, ELECTRICAL, GAFFER, PACKING

DUCT, ELECTRICAL, GAFFER, PACKING PURPLE: RETAIL CHAINS WITH A LETTER CHANGED BEST BOY, IDEA, KRONER, STABLES