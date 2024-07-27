NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Sunday, July 28 (game #147)

I found the second Strands puzzle of the weekend to be a lot easier than the first, but your experience may be different. If it is, you can take advantage of my hints below.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #147) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Daily delivery

NYT Strands today (game #147) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

MISTER

PLANE

GLEAN

MICE

SNAP

SPAN

NYT Strands today (game #147) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Read all about it

NYT Strands today (game #147) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: top 3rd column • Last: bottom 3rd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #147) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #147, are…

JOURNAL

TRIBUNE

CHRONICAL

TIMES

GLOBE

HERALD

SPANGRAM: NEWSPAPER

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I'd have been a bit annoyed at myself if I'd have got this one wrong – after all, I've worked at several newspapers during my career. The hardest thing today, as it often is, was working out what the theme was, but once that was in place it was a piece of cake.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I found the spangram first, after giving a little thought to what the theme of 'daily delivery' could make. I looked for the likes of LETTERS and PARCELS, then MILK, then spotted NEWS and thought aha! NEWSPAPER was easy after that, and then the likes of JOURNAL and HERALD fell into place with a minimum of fuss.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Saturday 27 July, game #146)

CLOCKS

NOBODY

SOCKS

MITTENS

MUSH

KITTENS

SPANGRAM: GOODNIGHTMOON