NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Sunday, July 28 (game #413)

Here's another mightily tough Connections puzzle for you. I solved it, but it took me a while. If you need some help, read on…

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #413) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BUTTERFLY

TUXEDO

PEACOCK

NERVE

BEETHOVEN

SPINE

WILLY

JACKET

CORNUCOPIA

KALEIDOSCOPE

TORTOISESHELL

JITTER

CALICO

COVER

TABBY

PAGE

NYT Connections today (game #413) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Keen readers will know these

Keen readers will know these Green: Who's a pretty feline?

Who's a pretty feline? Blue: Worry

Worry Purple: Words containing something you eat

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #413) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PARTS OF A BOOK

GREEN: CAT COAT PATTERNS

BLUE: NERVOUSNESS, IN THE SINGULAR

PURPLE: STARTING WITH VEGETABLES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #413) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #413, are…

YELLOW: PARTS OF A BOOK COVER, JACKET, PAGE, SPINE

COVER, JACKET, PAGE, SPINE GREEN: CAT COAT PATTERNS CALICO, TABBY, TORTOISESHELL, TUXEDO

CALICO, TABBY, TORTOISESHELL, TUXEDO BLUE: NERVOUSNESS, IN THE SINGULAR BUTTERFLY, JITTER, NERVE, WILLY

BUTTERFLY, JITTER, NERVE, WILLY PURPLE: STARTING WITH VEGETABLES BEETHOVEN, CORNUCOPIA, KALEIDOSCOPE, PEACOCK

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

The final purple group in today's game is one of my favorite types of Connections puzzle: the hidden word. In this case, it was vegetables at the start of other words, for instance CORN in CORNUCOPIA and PEA in PEACOCK. Clever, eh?

Yes indeed, but it took me a while to spot it. Alright, it took me ages to spot it. The problem was, I had to find it – because the blue group, 'NERVOUSNESS, IN THE SINGULAR' remained entirely out of my mind's reach too. With hindsight, I should have spotted that one, and indeed my daughter – who was helping me today – did say to me something along the lines of "Dad, JITTER and NERVE could go together!" To which I responded that NERVE was the wrong tense for it, it's not nervous, it's nerve, like in the body. But I was completely and utterly wrong, thrown off by the NYT's decision to make the answers singular. What an idiot. If my daughter is reading this, I will listen to you next time.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

