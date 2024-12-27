NYT Strands today — my hints, answers and spangram for Friday, December 27 (game #299)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #299) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Back in style

NYT Strands today (game #299) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SIXES

TIRE

MILLET

NONE

RIGS

KEEP

NYT Strands today (game #299) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • The synth pop decade

NYT Strands today (game #299) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: top, 3rd column Last side: bottom, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #299) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #299, are…

NEON

PERM

MULLET

SPANDEX

JUMPSUIT

WINDBREAKER

SPANGRAM: EIGHTIES

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Maybe it says something about me but I spotted the words Break and Wind before I saw WINDBREAKER – although this is possibly because it’s not the most obvious of EIGHTIES fashions.

SPANDEX – which is an anagram of Expands – seems very particular to the 1980s, but there is probably more of it around today than then, it’s just that we call it Lycra now.

In the UK two very particular sub sections of the male amateur cycling community have emerged in recent years: Lycra Lads – road racers so obsessed with speed and time that they don’t care who gets in their way as they go “aero”, and MAMILs which stands for Middle Aged Men in Lycra. I can’t help thinking both would be less keen on cladding themselves in clingy fabric if we still still called it Spandex.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Thursday, 26 December, game #298)

AUNT

INLAW

GRANDCHILD

NIECE

COUSIN

UNCLE

NEPHEW

SPANGRAM: REUNION