NYT Connections today — my hints and answers for Friday, December 27 (game #565)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #565) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

TAPS

UNICORN

IRONS

BACON

PRESSES

PHOENIX

CAR

BUGLER

BRIDGES

AFRICA

TOAST

WASHINGTON

GRITS

HITS

HASH

CLICKS

NYT Connections today (game #565) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Morning meal staples

Morning meal staples GREEN: On/Off

On/Off BLUE: Beep beep

Beep beep PURPLE: And the award goes to…

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #565) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: BREAKFAST SIDES

GREEN: PUSHES, AS A BUTTON

BLUE: THEY HAVE A HORN

PURPLE: OSCAR-WINNING ACTORS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #565) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #565, are…

YELLOW: BREAKFAST SIDES BACON, GRITS, HASH, TOAST

BACON, GRITS, HASH, TOAST GREEN: PUSHES, AS A BUTTON CLICKS, HITS, PRESSES, TAPS

CLICKS, HITS, PRESSES, TAPS BLUE: THEY HAVE A HORN AFRICA, BUGLER, CAR, UNICORN

AFRICA, BUGLER, CAR, UNICORN PURPLE: OSCAR-WINNING ACTORS BRIDGES, IRONS, PHOENIX, WASHINGTON

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 mistake

My first thought when I saw PHOENIX and IRONS in the grid was the actors River and Jeremy. I spent ages trying to think of any films they were in together (I later discovered there are none, but they were both in the Shakespearean TV drama The Hollow Crown). I then convinced myself that they must be connected to Denzil WASHINGTON and Kevin BACON and got the dreaded “one away”.

After connecting the breakfast items I found the correct group for BACON and the rest clicked into place.

The blue group completely threw me. Although it's true that THEY HAVE A HORN, the type that AFRICA has is very different to the one you’d find in a CAR. Such is the random beauty of Connections.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Thursday, 26 December, game #564)

YELLOW: APPROXIMATELY ABOUT, AROUND, LIKE, ROUGHLY

ABOUT, AROUND, LIKE, ROUGHLY GREEN: TREES ELDER, PALM, PINE, SPRUCE

ELDER, PALM, PINE, SPRUCE BLUE: SIZABLE, AS AN AMOUNT HANDSOME, HEALTHY, RESPECTABLE, TIDY

HANDSOME, HEALTHY, RESPECTABLE, TIDY PURPLE: U.S. STATE ABBREVIATIONS, PER AP STYLE GUIDE ALA, ARK, MISS, ORE