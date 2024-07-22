NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Tuesday, July 23 (game #142)

Another day, another Strands puzzle from the NYT to get your brain working. There are hints below if you need them.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #142) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… You're the best!

NYT Strands today (game #142) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SLUR

SLURP

MUST

STUMP

PICNIC

EXCITE

NYT Strands today (game #142) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Winner

NYT Strands today (game #142) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: right, 6th row • Last: left, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #142) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #142, are…

SUPERLATIVE

EXCELLENT

ICONIC

PERFECT

SUPREME

SPANGRAM: CHAMPION

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Once again, a Strands puzzle that essentially turns out to be 'synonyms for another word' is an easy one to solve. That makes sense, given that it's generally a simpler task to think of other words that mean the same thing than it is to think of words related to a particular topic if you don't know much about the topic in question…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Anyway, the theme here was apparent once I found SUPERLATIVE (having tried and failed with SUPER), and when coupled with the theme clue of 'You're the best!' EXCELLENT was an easy solve in the top right after that, so to the spangram, CHAMPION. It took me a little while to get the next one, ICONIC, but the final two fell into place with no problem after that.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Monday 22 July, game #141)

KAYAK

CANOE

PADDLEBOARD

DINGHY

DORY

GONDOLA

SPANGRAM: WATERCRAFT