NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Tuesday, July 23 (game #408)

Are you ready for a challenge? Then check out today's NYT Connections game, which is definitely that. There are hints below if you need them.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Wordle hints and answers, Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #408) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

HOT DOG

WORD

BUG

TWEET

PEEP

PORK

PEACOCK

QUACK

HAM

SHAM

SPEED

SOUND

FRAUD

NOISE

SHOWBOAT

CHARLATAN

NYT Connections today (game #408) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Don't trust them!

Don't trust them! Green: Say something

Say something Blue: Look at me, look at meeeee

Look at me, look at meeeee Purple: Cartoo characters

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #408) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: IMPOSTOR

GREEN: UTTERANCE

BLUE: ONE WHO LIKES SHOWING OFF

PURPLE: LOONEY TUNES CHARACTERS MINUS A LETTER

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #408) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #408, are…

YELLOW: IMPOSTOR CHARLATAN, FRAUD, QUACK, SHAM

CHARLATAN, FRAUD, QUACK, SHAM GREEN: UTTERANCE NOISE, PEEP, SOUND, WORD

NOISE, PEEP, SOUND, WORD BLUE: ONE WHO LIKES SHOWING OFF HAM, HOT DOG, PEACOCK, SHOWBOAT

HAM, HOT DOG, PEACOCK, SHOWBOAT PURPLE: LOONEY TUNES CHARACTERS MINUS A LETTER BUG, PORK, SPEED, TWEET

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 mistakes

The purple group in today's Connections is hands down one of my favorite ever word challenges. Not just Looney Tunes characters BUGS (Bunny), TWEETY (Pie), PORKY (Pig) and SPEEDY (Gonzales), which would be fun enough on its own, but those characters minus a letter each for BUG, SPEED, TWEET and PORK. And I solved it – well, sort of. By which I meant that after solving the other three groups, I stared at it for ages until I suddenly had a burst of inspiration and realized what it was, even though I didn't need to do so.

The game up to that point hadn't been easy either, with HAM, HOT DOG, SHOWBOAT and PEACOCK also confusing me. I never knew HOT DOG was a description of a show off…

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, 22 July, game #407)

YELLOW: REALM OF EXPERTISE AREA, DOMAIN, FIELD, SPHERE

AREA, DOMAIN, FIELD, SPHERE GREEN: MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS FIDDLE, HORN, RECORDER, TRIANGLE

FIDDLE, HORN, RECORDER, TRIANGLE BLUE: USED TO REDIRECT TRAFFIC BARRIER, CONE, FLAG, FLARE

BARRIER, CONE, FLAG, FLARE PURPLE: FOOD ___ CHAIN, FIGHT, PROCESSOR, PYRAMID