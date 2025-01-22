NYT Strands today — my hints, answers and spangram for Thursday, January 23 (game #326)
My clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going
Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.
Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Strands today (game #326) - hint #1 - today's theme
What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?
• Today's NYT Strands theme is… Udderly delicious
NYT Strands today (game #326) - hint #2 - clue words
Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.
- STALE
- BURY
- START
- SIDE
- CRUD
- BUTCH
NYT Strands today (game #326) - hint #3 - spangram
What is a hint for today's spangram?
• Cow classics
NYT Strands today (game #326) - hint #4 - spangram position
What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches?
First side: bottom, 5th column
Last side: top, 3rd column
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Strands today (game #326) - the answers
The answers to today's Strands, game #326, are…
- MILK
- BUTTER
- CHEESE
- GELATO
- CUSTARD
- YOGURT
- SPANGRAM: DAIRY PRODUCTS
- My rating: Easy
- My score: Perfect
Being lactose intolerant and also, despite this condition, a turophile, I found today’s Strands enjoyable but, much like my beloved cheese, hard to stomach.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
I put my diminutive stature down to a dislike of creamy creations, as height and milk protein have been shown to be linked. Researchers have attributed an obsession with DAIRY PRODUCTS as the reason why people from the Netherlands are better at reaching things on high shelves than any other nation in the world. In a year the average Dutch person consumes over 25% more CHEESE and other milk-based products than their American or British counterparts and this has resulted in a growth spurt over the past century, taking the Dutch from the shortest people in Europe to the tallest – the average Dutchman is more than 6ft tall and the average Dutch woman about 5ft 7in.
Anyway, a lovely easy Strands with a tasty subject matter.
Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday, 22 January, game #325)
- BRAVE
- CARS
- SOUL
- ONWARD
- ELEMENTAL
- RATATOUILLE
- SPANGRAM: ANIMATION
What is NYT Strands?
Strands is the NYT's new word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's now out of beta so is a fully fledged member of the NYT's games stable and can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.
Johnny is a freelance pop culture journalist who has been writing about the internet, music, football and famous people since the iPhone was just a twinkle in Steve Jobs' eye. Previously known by the pseudonym the Pop Detective, his journalistic career began making up stories about Madonna's addiction to sausage rolls (this is not true by the way). A man of few talents, his career is rich and various and includes the highs of interviewing Elton John and Blur; and the lows of interviewing Right Said Fred, appearing on a Channel 5 documentary about Peter Kay, and fact-checking the instruction manual for a German cooker. Somehow still affording to live in North London he is at his happiest riding his bicycle and shouting at pigeons.
- Marc McLarenGlobal Editor in Chief
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.