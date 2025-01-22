NYT Strands today — my hints, answers and spangram for Thursday, January 23 (game #326)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #326) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Udderly delicious

NYT Strands today (game #326) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

STALE

BURY

START

SIDE

CRUD

BUTCH

NYT Strands today (game #326) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Cow classics

NYT Strands today (game #326) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: bottom, 5th column Last side: top, 3rd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #326) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #326, are…

MILK

BUTTER

CHEESE

GELATO

CUSTARD

YOGURT

SPANGRAM: DAIRY PRODUCTS

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Being lactose intolerant and also, despite this condition, a turophile, I found today’s Strands enjoyable but, much like my beloved cheese, hard to stomach.

I put my diminutive stature down to a dislike of creamy creations, as height and milk protein have been shown to be linked. Researchers have attributed an obsession with DAIRY PRODUCTS as the reason why people from the Netherlands are better at reaching things on high shelves than any other nation in the world. In a year the average Dutch person consumes over 25% more CHEESE and other milk-based products than their American or British counterparts and this has resulted in a growth spurt over the past century, taking the Dutch from the shortest people in Europe to the tallest – the average Dutchman is more than 6ft tall and the average Dutch woman about 5ft 7in.

Anyway, a lovely easy Strands with a tasty subject matter.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday, 22 January, game #325)

BRAVE

CARS

SOUL

ONWARD

ELEMENTAL

RATATOUILLE

SPANGRAM: ANIMATION