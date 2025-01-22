NYT Connections today — my hints and answers for Thursday, January 23 (game #592)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #592) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BETTER

BLANKET

SATCHEL

PAGAN

WIDEN

COOLER

WHIP

SMARTER

BASKET

ECLIPSE

BOMBER

UTENSILS

ТОР

FEDORA

SURPASS

VIXEN

NYT Connections today (game #592) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Superior output

Superior output GREEN: Alfresco dining

Alfresco dining BLUE: As seen in the Temple of Doom

As seen in the Temple of Doom PURPLE: Sounds like White House residents

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #592) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: OUTDO

GREEN: PICNIC ACCESSORIES

BLUE: PARTS OF AN INDIANA JONES COSTUME

PURPLE: RHYMES OF U.S. PRESIDENT NAMES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #592) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #592, are…

YELLOW: OUTDO BETTER, ECLIPSE, SURPASS, TOP

BETTER, ECLIPSE, SURPASS, TOP GREEN: PICNIC ACCESSORIES BASKET, BLANKET, COOLER, UTENSILS

BASKET, BLANKET, COOLER, UTENSILS BLUE: PARTS OF AN INDIANA JONES COSTUME BOMBER, FEDORA, SATCHEL, WHIP

BOMBER, FEDORA, SATCHEL, WHIP PURPLE: RHYMES OF U.S. PRESIDENT NAMES PAGAN, SMARTER, VIXEN, WIDEN

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 mistakes

Oh my gosh I found today’s Connections difficult.

Maybe if the RHYMES OF U.S. PRESIDENT NAMES had included Chump I would have got there, but this wasn’t the only group I was mentally grappling with.

On my third attempt I managed to link BOMBER, FEDORA, SATCHEL, and WHIP, but it wasn’t because I thought they had anything to do with PARTS OF AN INDIANA JONES COSTUME – if I’m honest, I’d forgotten his bag preference.

Cluelessly, I thought they were accessories named after a person, based on the incorrect assumption that Fedora was someone famous in the 1920s. In fact, the history of the Fedora is much more interesting and culminates in a 2016 article that described the fedora hat as the world’s “most-hated fashion accessory”. Yes, this is the same year as a certain red cap rose to prominence.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, 22 January, game #591)

GREEN: RESULTS OF SOME DIGGING DITCH, HOLE, PIT, TRENCH

DITCH, HOLE, PIT, TRENCH YELLOW: TYPES OF ACADEMIC COURSES DISCUSSION, LAB, LECTURE, SEMINAR

DISCUSSION, LAB, LECTURE, SEMINAR BLUE: ONES WEARING ROBES BOXER, JUDGE, MONK, WIZARD

BOXER, JUDGE, MONK, WIZARD PURPLE: ___ UP BATTER, BOTTOMS, CHIN, LAWYER