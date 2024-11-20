NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Wednesday, November 20 (game #262)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #262) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… For our furry friends

NYT Strands today (game #262) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

TREE

CALL

PALS

PANT

BIKE

SEAL

NYT Strands today (game #262) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Re-tail therapy?

NYT Strands today (game #262) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: left, 5th row Last: right, 2nd row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #262) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #262, are…

LITTER

BONE

COLLAR

KIBBLE

BALL

LASER

CATNIP

SPANGRAM: PETSUPPLIES

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I own a dog and a cat, or rather they own me, given that I spend my money on food, treats and other assorted PETSUPPLIES for them. And what do I get in return? Well, actually, from the dog, a lovely chocolate labrador, I get unconditional love. From the cat, meanwhile, I get… well, I get the honor of buying it food and treats and assorted PETSUPPLIES, and the sense that I should be very happy with that and nothing more.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Anyway, this is a subject I'm all-too familiar with, so finding all of the answers was not a great problem. I spotted LITTER and BONE while I was hunting for hints to use in this column, then once I knuckled down and tried properly I got the likes of COLLAR and KIBBLE with no issues. It was one of the easier Strands puzzles (and few are that hard, to be honest).

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Tuesday, 19 November, game #261)

KNIFE

TONGS

FORK

SPOON

SKEWER

SPORK

CHOPSTICKS

SPANGRAM: UTENSILS