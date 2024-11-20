NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Wednesday, November 20 (game #528)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Wordle hints and answers, Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #528) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PLAY

BAY

STIR

CHAIN

TREE

STREAM

BARK

RUN

HOWL

GARNISH

AIR

PYRAMID

MUDDLE

LADDER

SNARL

STRAIN

NYT Connections today (game #528) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Woof!

Woof! Green: YouTube verbs

YouTube verbs Blue: Things you might do in a specific kind of bar

Things you might do in a specific kind of bar Purple: Command structures

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #528) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: SOUND LIKE A DOG

GREEN: BROADCAST, AS ONLINE MEDIA

BLUE: COCKTAIL-MAKING VERBS

PURPLE: ORGANIZATIONAL STRUCTURES, METAPHORICALLY

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #528) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #528, are…

YELLOW: SOUND LIKE A DOG BARK, BAY, HOWL, SNARL

BARK, BAY, HOWL, SNARL GREEN: BROADCAST, AS ONLINE MEDIA AIR, PLAY, RUN, STREAM

AIR, PLAY, RUN, STREAM BLUE: COCKTAIL-MAKING VERBS GARNISH, MUDDLE, STIR, STRAIN

GARNISH, MUDDLE, STIR, STRAIN PURPLE: ORGANIZATIONAL STRUCTURES, METAPHORICALLY CHAIN, LADDER, PYRAMID, TREE

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 hint

I seem to be making quite the habit of guessing groups with one connection in mind, only to get it right even though the answers were all linked by something different. I had two of those today: purple and blue, although in both cases I was halfway there.

Taking purple first, I put PYRAMID, LADDER and CHAIN together as things that humans might form into. I tried MUDDLE along with them – don't judge me, it was just a guess – and when that was wrong turned to TREE, which proved to be correct. I was on the right lines: the actual connection was ORGANIZATIONAL STRUCTURES, METAPHORICALLY.

For blue, I had a feeling that GARNISH, STIR and STRAIN went together as things you did to food, and thought maybe MUDDLE was also connected; do you muddle a salad maybe? Maybe not! But it was right anyway, though the connection was actually COCKTAIL-MAKING VERBS. Lucky me.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Tuesday, 19 November, game #527)

YELLOW: AREA OF EXPERTISE CONCENTRATION, FIELD, FOCUS, SPECIALTY

CONCENTRATION, FIELD, FOCUS, SPECIALTY GREEN: WAYS TO UNLOCK A DEVICE FACE, FINGERPRINT, PASSWORD, PIN

FACE, FINGERPRINT, PASSWORD, PIN BLUE: PASTA SHAPES EAR, ELBOW, RIBBON, WHEEL

EAR, ELBOW, RIBBON, WHEEL PURPLE: DOUBLE ___ AGENT, DRIBBLE, JEOPARDY, STANDARD