NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Wednesday, June 19 (game #108)

It's the middle of the week and the NYT has a middling-level Strands puzzle for you to solve. Need some hints? Read on…

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #108) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Home work helpers

NYT Strands today (game #108) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

TOME

PRINT

BAKE

SACK

SPEND

TAKE

NYT Strands today (game #108) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Digital assistants

NYT Strands today (game #108) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: left, 4th row • Last: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #108) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #108, are…

MOUSE

PRINTER

KEYBOARD

MONITOR

WEBCAM

SPEAKERS

SPANGRAM: DESKTOP

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 hint

I work from home a couple of days a week, so should really have completed this without the use of any hints, but inexplicably got stuck when I was almost finished and had to use one to move my game along. Matters started well, with MOUSE uncovered very early on, and PRINTER, KEYBOARD, MONITOR and the spangram, DESKTOP, all added quickly.

But despite only having 14 letters left, I couldn't form two more answers out of them. And I couldn't think of any other computer-related things people might use. My own desktop was no help: I only have a laptop, so not a single one of the answers on the NYT's list, although I suppose that does have a keyboard, speakers and webcam built in. Anyway, I used up one hint to identify WEBCAM, then was able to add SPEAKERS after that.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Tuesday 18 June, game #107)

TOOTHBRUSH

PENCIL

HANDLEBAR

WALRUS

HORSESHOE

SPANGRAM: MUSTACHE