Quordle today – hints and answers for Wednesday, June 19 (game #877)

Wednesday's Quordle is another potentially tricky one, so you may find it helpful to use a few hints. You'll find some below if that's the case – or you can jump to my daily Quordle commentary below that.

Enjoy playing word games? You can also check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and NYT Strands today pages for hints and answers for those puzzles.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #877) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 5*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #877) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 2.

Quordle today (game #877) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #877) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 2.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #877) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • C • P • H • P

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #877) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #877, are…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

CELLO

PRIVY

HUMOR

PAPER

I returned to my standard Quordle strategy today after a few days of experimentation… and oh boy did I miss it! Yes, it may be somewhat predictable, but beginning with three set start words is objectively the best way to beat this game. Don't agree? Send me an email explaining what your superior method is, and I promise I'll give it a go myself.

Today's answers are relatively difficult, with a couple of repeated letters and uncommon spelling formats, but all fell into place comfortably for me, with my opening trio doing most of the hard work.

By the fourth guess I already had four letters in place for each of the four answers, with the top right, PRIVY, being particularly easy thanks to the three greens I had there. The hardest was probably CELLO – it's very uncommon to have a C followed by E at the start like that – but a combination of guesswork and luck kept me on track and I solved the entire Quordle with two guesses remaining. Normal service is restored…

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #877) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #877, are…

SUMAC

GUAZE

NORTH

GUSTO

Quordle answers: The past 20