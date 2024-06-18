NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Wednesday, June 19 (game #374)

Finally, an easier Connections puzzle for us to tackle. Not easy as such – but easier. You may still need hints, though, so read on if that's the case.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Wordle hints and answers, Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #374) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BOND

WING

RUSH

KISSES

HUNT

LEAF

SEARCH

PARTY

ALWAYS

CAMP

YOURS

MINE

CHASE

SIDE

QUEST

LOVE

NYT Connections today (game #374) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Follow them!

Follow them! Green: I <heart> you

I <heart> you Blue: Sub-group

Sub-group Purple: All that glitters

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #374) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PURSUIT

GREEN: ROMANTIC LETTER SIGN-OFFS

BLUE: GROUP WITHIN A GROUP

PURPLE: GOLD ___

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #374) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #374, are…

YELLOW: PURSUIT CHASE, HUNT, QUEST, SEARCH

CHASE, HUNT, QUEST, SEARCH GREEN: ROMANTIC LETTER SIGN-OFFS ALWAYS, KISSES, LOVE, YOURS

ALWAYS, KISSES, LOVE, YOURS BLUE: GROUP WITHIN A GROUP CAMP, PARTY, SIDE, WING

CAMP, PARTY, SIDE, WING PURPLE: GOLD ___ BOND, LEAF, MINE, RUSH

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 mistake

Having failed to solve the previous two Connections puzzles I was relieved to escape here with only one mistake (and it should probably have been zero). All four are relatively straightforward, with three of them being simple synonyms and only the hardest purple group being a more complicated missing word variety.

I completed green first, with those letter sign-offs standing out fairly quickly. Yellow, for pursuit, followed soon after, but as is typically the case I then stalled a little with the hardest two groups left. I decided to focus on BOND, because it's not a common word, and the association with money led me to gold, and thereafter LEAD, MINE and RUSH.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Tuesday, 18 June, game #373)

YELLOW: REMOTE CONTROL BUTTONS CHANNEL, MENU, POWER, VOLUME

CHANNEL, MENU, POWER, VOLUME GREEN: HIDE FROM VIEW BLOCK, COVER, SCREEN, SHIELD

BLOCK, COVER, SCREEN, SHIELD BLUE: DRINK GARNISHES CHERRY, OLIVE, SWORD, UMBRELLA

CHERRY, OLIVE, SWORD, UMBRELLA PURPLE: FIRST WORD IN BOND MOVIE TITLES CASINO, DIAMONDS, QUANTUM, TOMORROW