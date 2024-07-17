NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Thursday, July 18 (game #137)

This is a really easy Strands puzzle, in my opinion, but give it a go and see what you think. I've got some hints for you if you do need them.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #137) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… At your fingertips

NYT Strands today (game #137) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

CONE

SPRAIN

ROTE

BARE

PANE

CAPE

NYT Strands today (game #137) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Click here

NYT Strands today (game #137) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: left, 5th row • Last: right, 3rd row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #137) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #137, are…

SHIFT

ESCAPE

SPACE

RETURN

CONTROL

ENTER

DELETE

SPANGRAM: KEYBOARD

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

One of the more difficult aspects of Strands is wracking your brain for words that could fit the theme, even when you've worked out what it is. But that's not needed today, because the answers are right in front of you! Or at least they are if you're playing on a laptop or desktop computer. I suspect most people are using their phone, where the keys will be less obvious. But even so, the keyboard is a familiar thing to most people, so I doubt anyone will find this too tricky.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday 17 July, game #136)

SLIDE

SWINGS

SEESAW

SANDBOX

CLIMBER

BENCHES

SPANGRAM: PLAYGROUND