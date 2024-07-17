Quordle today – hints and answers for Thursday, July 18 (game #906)

Thursday's Quordle brings four new puzzles to solve. Or does it? Because unlike Wordle, Quordle answers do sometimes repeat. (I'm not saying any of today's do, and in fact I have no idea whether any have appeared before, but it's worth knowing that they might do.)

Anyway, the puzzles may be new (or possibly not), but the challenge is the same as always: find all four words in nine guesses or lose your streak. I've got hints below to help you avoid that terrible fate.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #906) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #906) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 2.

Quordle today (game #906) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #906) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #906) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • S • B • C • P

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #906) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #906, are…

SHALE

BLINK

CHOCK

POPPY

Note to self: please pay more attention when solving the Daily Sequence version of Quordle, even when it appears to be easy, because a lack of care can leave you in danger of failing the game. Thank you.

Yes, I made a big mess of the Sequence today, rushing to complete it and making three successive guesses that could not possibly have been correct as I attempted to solve the rather simple TRACK. Maybe I was in a slapdash mood because the main Quordle game was also relatively simple today, although POPPY, with its triple P, might cause people some problems.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #906) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #906, are…

DUCHY

TRACK

STONE

GLARE

Quordle answers: The past 20