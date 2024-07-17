NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Thursday, July 18 (game #403)

Does that fact that I failed today's Connections imply it's more difficult? Or is it simply that I am having a bad day? Possibly a little from column A, a little from column B… But if you get stuck, there are hints below.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #403) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

HEART

FLASH

MATCH

SQUARE

ROUND

PLAZA

RITZ

FIRE

SPARKLES

DAZZLE

COURT

CONTEST

YARD

SKULL

BOUT

POMP

NYT Connections today (game #403) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: These aren't enclosed areas

These aren't enclosed areas Green: Related to a sport

Related to a sport Blue: Showy

Showy Purple: Picture words

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #403) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: OPEN SPACE

GREEN: BOXING UNIT

BLUE: GLITZINESS

PURPLE: EMOJI

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #403) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #403, are…

YELLOW: OPEN SPACE COURT, PLAZA, SQUARE, YARD

COURT, PLAZA, SQUARE, YARD GREEN: BOXING UNIT BOUT, CONTEST, MATCH, ROUND

BOUT, CONTEST, MATCH, ROUND BLUE: GLITZINESS DAZZLE, FLASH, POMP, RITZ

DAZZLE, FLASH, POMP, RITZ PURPLE: EMOJI FIRE, HEART, SKULL, SPARKLES

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Fail

Yeah, whatever, this was stupid. That is all I have to say.

OK, if pushed, if I have to explain myself, I'll say that emoji are a stupid thing to base a group around. There are hundreds of them. How are you supposed to know that these random four are representative, when there are so many other things they could go with.

Fine. I'm in a bad mood. I played badly. Whatever.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

