NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Wednesday, May 15 (game #73)

Wednesday's Strands puzzle is a lot easier than yesterday's, in my humble opinion. But as always, you may disagree – so if you get a little stuck, read on for some helpful hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #73) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… American pastime

NYT Strands today (game #73) - hint #2 - clue words

What are some good clue words today? Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system. • LURK • SOUND • BLADE • GAIN • STAND • LATE

NYT Strands today (game #73) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Field of dreams

NYT Strands today (game #73) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: left, 4th row • Second: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #73) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #73, are…

MOUND

BASE

PLATE

DUGOUT

INFIELD

STANDS

BULLPEN

SPANGRAM: BALLPARK

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I've never played baseball, because here in the UK we play cricket instead. However, I've seen enough US movies and TV shows that I had the knowledge I needed to easily solve this edition of the NYT's Strands puzzle.

The task was made easier by the word MOUND standing out so prominently, and that combined with the theme clue of American pastime set me on my way. None of the other answers caused me any trouble at all and I solved this Strands game in super-quick time. I doubt too many people will be troubled by it at all.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

