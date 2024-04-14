NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Monday, April 15 (game #43)

Today's Strands puzzle is a fun one. I can't say any more without giving the game away, but approach it with an open mind and you'll be fine.

If you do struggle, however, don't worry: I've got several hints for you below, plus the answers if you really, really need them.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #43) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… This and that

NYT Strands today (game #43) - hint #2 - clue words

What are some good clue words today? Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system. • TRIP • TEEN • TRIM • SKATE • PARE • LEAP

NYT Strands today (game #43) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Like Tom and Jerry

NYT Strands today (game #43) - hint #4 - spangram position

Where does today's spangram start and end? • Start: right, 1st row • End: left, 8th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #43) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #43, are…

PEACE

QUIET

SMOKE

MIRRORS

GIVE

TAKE

TRIAL

ERROR

SPANGRAM: PARTNERS

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

It took me ages to work out what the theme to today's Strands was, to the extent that even after I'd found every single answer, and the spangram, I didn't get it. Yes, this says more about me than about today's puzzle, because it's really quite obvious once you spot it, and I'm sure most people today understood what was going on much sooner.

Still, it did depend to an extent on which words you found first; if, like me, you identified PEACE, SMOKE, GIVE and TRIAL as the first four, you'll have been struggling for any connection whatsoever. All of the words I found were instead examples of my simply looking at the letters and making words. Sometimes they turned up hint words, which I ignored. Eventually, I found all of the answers. It wasn't pretty, but it got the job done.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

