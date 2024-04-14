NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Monday, April 15 (game #43)
Today's Strands puzzle is a fun one. I can't say any more without giving the game away, but approach it with an open mind and you'll be fine.
If you do struggle, however, don't worry: I've got several hints for you below, plus the answers if you really, really need them.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Strands today (game #43) - hint #1 - today's theme
What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?
• Today's NYT Strands theme is… This and that
NYT Strands today (game #43) - hint #2 - clue words
What are some good clue words today?
Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.
• TRIP
• TEEN
• TRIM
• SKATE
• PARE
• LEAP
NYT Strands today (game #43) - hint #3 - spangram
What is a hint for today's spangram?
• Like Tom and Jerry
NYT Strands today (game #43) - hint #4 - spangram position
Where does today's spangram start and end?
• Start: right, 1st row
• End: left, 8th row
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Strands today (game #43) - the answers
The answers to today's Strands, game #43, are…
- PEACE
- QUIET
- SMOKE
- MIRRORS
- GIVE
- TAKE
- TRIAL
- ERROR
- SPANGRAM: PARTNERS
- My rating: Moderate
- My score: Perfect
It took me ages to work out what the theme to today's Strands was, to the extent that even after I'd found every single answer, and the spangram, I didn't get it. Yes, this says more about me than about today's puzzle, because it's really quite obvious once you spot it, and I'm sure most people today understood what was going on much sooner.
Still, it did depend to an extent on which words you found first; if, like me, you identified PEACE, SMOKE, GIVE and TRIAL as the first four, you'll have been struggling for any connection whatsoever. All of the words I found were instead examples of my simply looking at the letters and making words. Sometimes they turned up hint words, which I ignored. Eventually, I found all of the answers. It wasn't pretty, but it got the job done.
How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.
Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Sunday 14 April, game #42)
- BACON
- LETTUCE
- TURKEY
- MAYONNAISE
- PICKLE
- TOMATO
- SPANGRAM: SANDWICH
What is NYT Strands?
Strands is the NYT's new word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's currently in Beta and can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.
