NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Sunday, May 12 (game #70)

Here's a nice, easy Strands puzzle from the NYT to end the weekend. It shouldn't cause too many people problems, but as always your mileage may vary – so read on if you do need a few hints to help you solve it.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #70) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Picture perfect

NYT Strands today (game #70) - hint #2 - clue words

What are some good clue words today? Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system. • GHOST • RICH • PRAISE • GRIN • POLITE • WORK

NYT Strands today (game #70) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • For your consideration

NYT Strands today (game #70) - hint #4 - spangram position

What two sides of the board does today's spangram touch? • First: bottom, 4th column • Second: top, 3rd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #70) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #70, are…

SPOTLIGHT

ROCKY

CRASH

GLADIATOR

PARASITE

SPANGRAM: OSCARWINNERS

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

This is possibly the easiest Strands puzzle we've had in a while, though how simple you found it may have depended on the order in which you uncovered the answers.

In my case, I found SPOTLIGHT first, by accident, and given the theme clue ('Picture perfect') thought it was maybe something about photography. But when I then discovered ROCKY next, again by accident, I realized that it was Academy Awards-related.

The spangram, OSCARWINNERS, followed immediately afterwards, and the likes of GLADIATOR, CRASH and PARASITE were all easy to tick off the list after that.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Saturday 11 May, game #69)

TUXEDO

CORSAGE

DANCE

DRESS

COURT

BOUTONNIERE

SPANGRAM: PROMNIGHT