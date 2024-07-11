NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Friday, July 12 (game #131)

The week comes to a close with a more difficult Strands puzzle. Or at least that was my experience; maybe you'll find it far easier. If you do struggle, there are hints below.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #131) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Auto suggestion

NYT Strands today (game #131) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

ECHO

HOAX

ORDER

SORE

ROPE

SLOT

NYT Strands today (game #131) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • What are you driving these days?

NYT Strands today (game #131) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: left, 4th row • Last: right, 6th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #131) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #131, are…

SOUL

ACCORD

OUTBACK

CHARGER

EQUINOX

EXPLORER

SPANGRAM: CARMODELS

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 4 hints

For the first time in ages I needed lots of hints for today's Strands. I do think it's a hard one wherever you are, but I suspect it'll be particularly tough if you're not in the US. A model such as the Chevrolet EQUINOX or the Dodge CHARGER is not available over here, as far as I know – or certainly not in great numbers. Most of the others are, I think, but the connection simply didn't occur to me until I'd used four hints. I'm not complaining; I have heard of each of these models and could have solved it with a little inspiration or more patience maybe, I'm merely justifying my poor score today!

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

