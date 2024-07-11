NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Friday, July 12 (game #397)

It's the end of the week, but Connections rumbles on like a big word-crushing juggernaut. Need some help for today's game? Read on.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #397) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

ODD

LIBRARY

CHOCOLATE

SOAP

PIGEON

MOTHER

RED

LAB

BLACK

GREY

GYM

PEACE

GOLDEN

EVEN

SILLY

AUDITORIUM

NYT Connections today (game #397) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Not the classroom, but the…

Not the classroom, but the… Green: Spin the wheel

Spin the wheel Blue: White bird link

White bird link Purple: blank water bird

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #397) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: SCHOOL FACILITIES

GREEN: ROULETTE BETS

BLUE: ASSOCIATED WITH “DOVE”

PURPLE: ___ GOOSE

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #397) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #397, are…

YELLOW: SCHOOL FACILITIES AUDITORIUM, GYM, LAB, LIBRARY

AUDITORIUM, GYM, LAB, LIBRARY GREEN: ROULETTE BETS BLACK, EVEN, ODD, RED

BETS BLACK, EVEN, ODD, RED BLUE: ASSOCIATED WITH “DOVE” CHOCOLATE, PEACE, PIGEON, SOAP

CHOCOLATE, PEACE, PIGEON, SOAP PURPLE: ___ GOOSE GOLDEN, GREY, MOTHER, SILLY

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Fail

If I've learned one thing from today's Connections, it's this: don't play when you have a hangover. Only a slight one, admittedly, but still enough to knock off my stride apparently. Although that said, I don't know if I would have solved it anyway. The first group, 'School facilities', should have been getable, but it would never occur to me to associate an AUDITORIUM with a school. Possibly not a LAB, either; I think maybe schools in the UK in the 1980s were a little less well served with facilities than the average American high school…

I should definitely have got the green ROULETTE BETS group, but instead got hung up on colors. I thought maybe there was a labrador retriever connection, possibly because I have one myself, so played various combinations of RED, GOLDEN, BLACK, CHOCOLATE and GREY until I exhausted all of my guesses. I simply couldn't see what other connection there was. I'd never have got the 'Dove' group, because I've never heard of dove chocolate, and though I could have got the _Goose group, I simply didn't spot that connection either. Poor form.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Thursday, 11 July, game #396)

YELLOW: SCHOOL SUPPLIES PEN, RULER, SCISSORS, TAPE

PEN, RULER, SCISSORS, TAPE GREEN: FUNDAMENTAL ESSENTIAL, KEY, PRINCIPAL, STAPLE

ESSENTIAL, KEY, PRINCIPAL, STAPLE BLUE: TRANSFER GIVE, HAND, PASS, SEND

GIVE, HAND, PASS, SEND PURPLE: LIGHT-UP SIGNS APPLAUSE, EXIT, RECORDING, WALK