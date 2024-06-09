NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Monday, June 10 (game #99)

The week gets off to a start with a potentially simple Strands puzzle from the NYT. But as always, your mileage may vary – so read on if you need some hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #99) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Print edition

NYT Strands today (game #99) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

NICE

PLACE

PEAL

LINE

LODGE

GLARE

NYT Strands today (game #99) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • All the news that's fit to print

NYT Strands today (game #99) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: top, 3rd column • Last: bottom, 5th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #99) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #99, are…

COLUMN

FOLD

PAGE

BYLINE

FOLIO

CAPTION

ARTICLE

SPANGRAM: NEWSPAPER

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

OK, so I have a bit of an advantage here, having worked on several newspapers (and many more magazines and websites) over the course of my career. If you've never been a journalist then answers such as FOLIO, BYLINE and FOLD might have been more difficult to find. But I say 'might', because I suspect this Strands puzzle will be relatively easy to solve even so.

Much of that is down to a combination of the spangram and the theme clue, which is 'Print edition'. There's not much that the phrase can suggest, and it probably won't have taken many people long to spot NEWSPAPER running down the middle of the board from top to bottom.

With that in place it will probably have been a simple matter to find some of the more obvious of the other answers, such as CAPTION and PAGE, and they will in turn have led to the others.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

