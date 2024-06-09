NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Monday, June 10 (game #365)

Your first Connections puzzle of the week is on the slightly easier side of things, but I would never call this game downright easy. A few hints might well help you on your way, so read down for my suggestions.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Wordle hints and answers, Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #365) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

ARROW

CRUCIFIX

HYPHEN

HYBRID

ANGRY

COMPLEX

SUBSTANCE

CHECKBOX

BAROQUE

CRUX

INVOLVED

HEART

ESSENCE

ELABORATE

BETRAY

BULLET

NYT Connections today (game #365) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Get to the center of things

Get to the center of things Green: This puzzle is really _______?

This puzzle is really _______? Blue: They can replace numbers in a document

They can replace numbers in a document Purple: +

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #365) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: CORE

GREEN: COMPLICATED

BLUE: SYMBOLS USED IN MAKING LISTS

PURPLE: WHAT “CROSS” MIGHT MEAN

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #365) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #365, are…

YELLOW: CORE CRUX, ESSENCE, HEART, SUBSTANCE

CRUX, ESSENCE, HEART, SUBSTANCE GREEN: COMPLICATED BAROQUE, COMPLEX, ELABORATE, INVOLVED

BAROQUE, COMPLEX, ELABORATE, INVOLVED BLUE: SYMBOLS USED IN MAKING LISTS ARROW, BULLET, CHECKBOX, HYPHEN

ARROW, BULLET, CHECKBOX, HYPHEN PURPLE: WHAT “CROSS” MIGHT MEAN ANGRY, BETRAY, CRUCIFIX, HYBRID

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Here's another Connections puzzle that I solved out of order, so to speak. But that got me thinking: how do the NYT decide which is the more difficult of each? It's not always obvious to me, and the idea that ARROW, BULLET, CHECKBOX and HYPHEN (blue) are harder to group than BAROQUE, COMPLEX, ELABORATE and INVOLVED (green) seems unlikely.

Anyway, that aside this is a relatively standard Connections game. And, unusually, one where I genuinely did find all four answers, although I didn't spot the connection between the purple group until I only had those four words left.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, 9 June, game #364)

YELLOW: FEELING SOME TYPE OF WAY BITTER, SALTY, SORE, UPSET

BITTER, SALTY, SORE, UPSET GREEN: THROW HERE AND THERE PEPPER, SCATTER, SPRINKLE, STREW

PEPPER, SCATTER, SPRINKLE, STREW BLUE: ___ POTATO BAKED, COUCH, HOT, SWEET

BAKED, COUCH, HOT, SWEET PURPLE: THINGS WITH LAYERS CAKE, EARTH, ONION, PLYWOOD