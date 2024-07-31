NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Thursday, August 1 (game #151)

Here's another potentially easy Strands puzzle for you – but only 'potentially' because in my experience different Strands games can cause trouble for different people. See how you get on, and take advantage of my hints if you need them.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #151) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Not stirred

NYT Strands today (game #151) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

NASTY

SOOT

STOOD

TRAIN

BAKE

RAMEN

NYT Strands today (game #151) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Given a jiggle

NYT Strands today (game #151) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: left, 4th row • Last: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #151) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #151, are…

SALT

MARACA

RATTLE

HAIRSPRAY

MARTINI

BOOTY

HANDS

SPANGRAM: SHAKEN

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 hint

I'm annoyed at myself today. Very annoyed. No, I didn't fail – but I needed one of the NYT's in-game hints when really I could and should have solved it without. The theme clue was really obvious, and as soon as I saw 'Not stirred' I thought 'shaken'! But for some reason it didn't occur to me that the answer might be quite so simple as that, so I didn't even look for the word SHAKEN, which was the spangram. If I had, I wouldn't have needed the hint to set me on my way, because all of the answers were pretty easy. Silly silly silly.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

