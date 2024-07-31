NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Thursday, August 1 (game #417)

It's the start of a new month, but the same old Connections we've come to know and love. Today's is moderately tough, so take advantage of my hints below if you need them.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #417) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

FLING

ROMANCE

TUBE

CHUCK

CAST

CREW

PITCH

SWEAT

TRAVEL

MARKET

HYPE

FICTION

SELL

HUMOR

ANKLE

HURL

NYT Connections today (game #417) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Tell the world about it

Tell the world about it Green: A baseball player needs to do this

A baseball player needs to do this Blue: Keen readers will know these

Keen readers will know these Purple: Blank [item of clothing]

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #417) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PROMOTE

GREEN: THROW

BLUE: BOOKSTORE SECTIONS

PURPLE: ___ SOCKS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #417) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #417, are…

YELLOW: PROMOTE HYPE, MARKET, PITCH, SELL

HYPE, MARKET, PITCH, SELL GREEN: THROW CAST, CHUCK, FLING, HURL

CAST, CHUCK, FLING, HURL BLUE: BOOKSTORE SECTIONS FICTION, HUMOR, ROMANCE, TRAVEL

FICTION, HUMOR, ROMANCE, TRAVEL PURPLE: ___ SOCKS ANKLE, CREW, SWEAT, TUBE

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

I'm not entirely sure why I found it do difficult to solve the final two groups here, because the blue 'bookstore sections' group was really quite simple in hindsight. But I got stuck on genres of books, rather than thinking 'bookstore sections', and decided that as ROMANCE and HUMOR are usually types of FICTION, the latter word wouldn't be included in the group alongside them.

As is often the case, I was overthinking it – which is a shame, as the game had been going well until then. Fortunately, I eventually spotted the [blank] socks group instead, so was able to solve the book-related answer by default.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, 31 July, game #416)

YELLOW: RASPY GRUFF, HOARSE, HUSKY, ROUGH

GRUFF, HOARSE, HUSKY, ROUGH GREEN: FINGERS LITTLE, MIDDLE, POINTER, RING

LITTLE, MIDDLE, POINTER, RING BLUE: ALE STYLES AMBER, PORTER, SOUR, STOUT

AMBER, PORTER, SOUR, STOUT PURPLE: FRENCH ___ BULLDOG, FRY, HORN, KISS