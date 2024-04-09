Renew your Microsoft 365 subscription now to save 30% – and get three months free

If you've been waiting to renew or sign up for a Microsoft 365 subscription then you'll want to dash over to Amazon. The retailer has huge savings on 15-month Personal and Family plans that contain all the essential Microsoft Office programs. It's also bundling a free 15-month membership to Norton 360 or McAfee Total Protection.

• Browse all Microsoft 365 deals at Amazon UK

The cheapest offer of the lot is Microsoft 365 Personal for £45.99 (was £59.99). This package contains a 15-month subscription for one user across five devices to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote. You also get 1TB of cloud storage, Microsoft Defender security, Microsoft Editor, and Clipchamp video editor.

If you need all this software for a larger group, you can instead get Microsoft 365 Family at Amazon UK for £54.99 (was £79.99). This allows access to all the same programs for up to six separate people across five devices for 15 months.

Considering all the extras you get with it, it's not a lot more expensive and decent value for money in our eyes, making it one of the best Microsoft 365 deals available right now.

Today's best Microsoft 365 deals

Microsoft 365 Personal: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FMicrosoft-Personal-subscription-Standard-multilingual%2Fdp%2FB08VDVF932%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £59.99 now £45.99 at Amazon

This is an excellent saving on a Microsoft 365 Personal subscription. You get 15 months for the price of 12 in this bundle, as well as Norton 360 or McAfee Total Protection at no extra cost. Get this if you're a single user who wants access to all the essential Microsoft Office programs such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and more. These programs all work on PC, Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Android phones and tablets.

Microsoft 365 Family: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FMicrosoft-15-Month-Subscription-PowerPoint-Activation%2Fdp%2FB08VDSBNB3%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £79.99 now £54.99 at Amazon

The same key Office programs are included in the Microsoft 365 Family package, but this one grants up to six users access across five different devices for 15 months. It's relatively little extra money for those added accounts so it's excellent value for money overall if multiple people prefer using Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and more Microsoft Office programs. Again, a 15-month membership to Norton 360 or McAfee Total Protection is included for free.

Just remember that Microsoft 365 is a subscription-based version of Microsoft Office. So, you will need to renew it for a fee once your 15 months are up from buying one of these packages. Similar offers should reduce the cost, otherwise, it starts from £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year.

If you prefer to work with these programs instead of other free office software, it's worth the investment. Especially as we found it's "still the best when it comes to workplace productivity, collaboration, and communication" in our Microsoft Office 365 review.