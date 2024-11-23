I've been reviewing gaming monitors for nearly five years, and the only one I didn't want to give back is now as cheap as I've ever seen it for Black Friday

I've been a computing hardware reviewer for nearly five years here at TechRadar, and I've seen just about every gaming monitor under the sun, but few impressed me as much as the MSI MPG 491CQP QD-OLED. Even at retail price, it was a great value for a 49-inch super-ultrawide curved OLED display, but thanks to these Black Friday deals, it's even better.

You can get the MSI MPG 491CQP QD-OLED gaming for just $799.99 at Amazon right now (originally $1,099.99), and enjoy a stunning 5120x1440p resolution, 1800R curvature, blazing-fast 144Hz refresh rate, and pixel response as fast as 0.03ms. Plus, thanks to the OLED panel, you'll enjoy the deepest color contrast and vibrant visuals that even the best monitors can't match.

If Amazon sells out or you want to bundle some of your holiday purchases, don't worry, you can also buy the MSI MPG 491CQP QD-OLED for $799.99 at Best Buy (the same $300 savings).

Today's best MSI MPG 491CQP QD-OLED deals

MSI MPG 491CQP: was $1,099.99 now $799.99 at Amazon I called the MSI MPG 491CQP QD-OLED "one of the best ultra-wide gaming monitors I've ever tested in terms of visual eye candy" when I reviewed it earlier this year, and I was serious. It has to be seen to be believed, thanks to its super-fast 144Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms pixel response, stunning 5120x1440p resolution, and its 49-inch 1800R curved panel. At its list price, this was already a great value for an OLED gaming display, but with this $300 discount from Amazon, it's unbeatable this Black Friday.

What makes the MSI MPG 491CQP QD-OLED such an unbeatable buy this Black Friday

The specs on the MSI MPG 491CQP QD-OLED were already impressive even before its recent price cut, and it's definitely one of the best gaming monitors going right now.

The 1800R curvature on the panel keeps everything in its 49-inch, super-ultrawide aspect (32:9) in view as you work or play. The vibrant colors and deep blacks that only OLED can provide make it an absolute feast for the eyes, especially on titles like God of War: Ragnorak and Horizon: Forbidden West.

It is an OLED panel, so you'll have to put up with some interruptions for OLED Care every several hours, but that'll make sure that your display looks as sharp and vibrant as possible for the long haul, and it's a very easy compromise given what you're getting in terms of visuals.

If you're not sure, make sure to check out our Black Friday monitor deals page, where I'm pulling together the best monitor deals I'm finding this Black Friday to help you purchase the right monitor for your needs and budget.

More of today's Black Friday sales in the US

More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK