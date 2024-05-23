Get this 32-inch Samsung gaming monitor this Memorial Day for its lowest price ever

With the holiday weekend coming up, there are plenty of great Memorial Day sales for budget-minded buyers, including what would be otherwise expensive tech.

High-end gaming monitors, which normally cost way over $1,000, are some of the best buys during these sales, and Samsung's 32-inch Odyssey Neo G7 is an excellent choice.

• Shop Amazon's full Memorial Day sale

Samsung's 32-inch Odyssey Neo G7 is on sale for just $599.99 on Amazon. This huge discount dips the price by $500, bringing it to a much more affordable price point. Getting four and half out of five stars, It's easily one of the best 4K monitors and one of the best gaming monitors in general. So take advantage of this Memorial Day sale before it ends.

Today's best Samsung 32-inch Odyssey Neo G7 deal

Samsung 32-inch Odyssey Neo G7: was $1,099.9 now $599.99 on Amazon

The Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 is a large and beautiful curved gaming monitor with some solid specs, including 4K UHD resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, Quantum HDR2000, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro compatibility, and 1ms response time.

The Samsung 32-inch Odyssey Neo G7 features some great specs, especially for its current price point. It features 4K UHD resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, Quantum HDR2000, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro compatibility, and 1ms response time.

Thanks to this deal, the biggest downside of its price has been severely downsized. But it is a large monitor that will absolutely take up space on your work or home office desk. It's also heavy, which will make it harder to move around and place without help.

Follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and hot deals!

More Samsung Odyssey deals

Shop more Memorial Day sales