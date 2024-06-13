Epic savings: Samsung's biggest OLED gaming monitor is $600 off today

Samsung's largest OLED monitor is on sale for its best price of the season. You can now get the Odyssey OLED G9 (G95SC) curved smart gaming monitor from the Samsung website for just $1,199.99 (was $1,799.99).

This latest sale at the official site drops the price back down to one of the lowest we've ever seen for this gorgeous monitor - just $100 away from the previous record. Even though it's not a record-breaking deal, we'd still highly recommend the G9 at this price.

OLED screens offer a lightweight alterative to backlit counterparts with detailed, colorful picture quality that's difficult to replicate even with Samsung's similar well-known QLED technology. Plus, the G9's built-in speaker system also adds value to this admittedly expensive package.

Superb Samsung OLED gaming monitor deal

49" Odyssey OLED G9 Curved Smart Gaming Monitor: was $1,799.99 now $1,199.99 at Samsung

The Odyssey OLED G9 is the world's first 49-inch OLED gaming monitor, and one of the most detailed displays Samsung has in its gaming monitor line-up to this day. Its Quad-HD (2560x1440p) resolution paired with its quick response times and refresh rates ensure high-quality gaming experiences - so long as you have the hardware to make it happen. Today's price cut is just $100 from the record-low and brings this monitor down to its lowest price of the year.

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G95SC broke headlines as the first 49-inch OLED monitor. In addition to the benefits from its OLED screen, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G95SC features dual QHD resolution and 110 PPI that sharpens details way beyond the average monitor. Its 240 Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time should especially appeal to gamers that want the slightest of details to immediately update on their screen. In our Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 review, we praised the color gamut, response times, refresh rates, and the tons of customization options available with the monitor. However, there are a few caveats for maximizing the G95SC's usefulness--like the games you play or how powerful your rig is.

Some games don't support the wider resolution, but our reviewer praised the added detail it offers for the games that do. You should also invest in a high-quality graphics card that can really make the most of its incredible resolution.

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 is a smaller alternative to the G9 that we recommend for esports players. You might also want to watch out for the Samsung Odyssey OLED G60SD and G80SD, two upgrades to Samsung's OLED gaming monitors coming soon.