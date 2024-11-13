Apple Mac mini M4 gets thumbs-up from iFixit for repairability – but not without downsides around SSD upgrades

Mac mini M4 has been rated for repairability by iFixit

The compact computer scored a 7/10 with a laudable modular design

There are sticking points with the proprietary SSD, though

Apple’s Mac mini M4 has been given the teardown treatment by iFixit, and there are generally positive findings here, albeit with some catches.

The website is famous for taking apart hardware and rating it in terms of design and repairability considerations, and iFixit begins its video teardown by underlining just how much smaller the new Mac mini is compared to the computer in the past.

Apple achieved this by cramming a lot of components into a small space in an impressive manner, and something to note is that the power supply has been changed from a single module to a board that runs across the top of the chassis.

There’s also a large fan inside the Mac mini M4 and an innovative cooling design which is doing a lot of the heavy lifting in terms of keeping the power used in check given the limited space in the more compact chassis.

Another interesting move on the cooling front is that the Mac mini with vanilla M4 has an aluminum heatsink, whereas the model with the M4 Pro SoC has a larger copper heatsink to better cool the more powerful processor, which makes sense of course.

There’s good news on the storage front: the SSD is removable, as we’ve already heard about, so upgrading to a bigger drive is possible. We say that, but there are caveats here, which we’ll come back to in a moment.

The plus point of removable and replaceable ports is also noted, at least on the front of the Mac mini – sadly the rear ports are soldered (as is the system RAM, alongside the M4 chip itself at the heart of the machine).

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The controversial position of the power button on the underside of the Mac mini also gets a mention, inevitably, along with an observation that perhaps Apple is overly concerned about aesthetics here.

Overall, iFixit praises the thinking about the modular design, with the likes of those ports (on the front), and the storage, pinning a 7/10 (provisional) score for repairability on the Mac mini M4.

M4 Mac mini Teardown - UPGRADABLE SSD, Powerful, and TINY - YouTube Watch On

Analysis: Storage and Apple’s proprietary choice

Coming back to the issue of storage, while the SSD can be upgraded, there are catches as mentioned (which we already touched on in a previous report). The drives are physically different between the Mac mini with M4 and the computer with the M4 Pro, so you can’t swap SSDs between those models. However, iFixit did successfully upgrade a base Mac mini M4 with a 512GB SSD from another model replacing a 256GB drive.

The other fly in the ointment here is that the SSD is a proprietary Apple drive, so you can’t just go and buy any old solid-state drive and plug it into your Mac mini. You’ll need an SSD from another Mac mini, or one sold by Apple – if the company starts offering these (which isn’t the case yet). So, that rather limits the storage upgrade options as you can imagine.

There is the possibility that third parties will produce compatible SSDs for Mac mini upgrades, and indeed there have already been announcements to that effect. The downside of such a ‘fudged’ (well, unofficial) drive installation could be that Apple closes off this avenue via firmware updates that render the third-party SSD inoperable, but we’re getting ahead of ourselves here.

Let’s just hope Apple sells SSDs for Mac mini storage upgrades itself, but skeptics are already doubtful this might happen – and the point of the replaceable drive here is more about facilitating repairs, than upgrades.