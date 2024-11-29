OMG! Apple Mac Mini M4 Mini PC just dropped to its lowest ever price ever for Black Friday

Apple has dropped the price of its Mac Mini M4 mini PC to its lowest price yet, a huge surprise as it was launched only a few weeks ago. You can get the Mac mini M4 at Amazon for $529 (was $599). It is already the top seller for personal computers across Amazon for this Black Friday.

Apple discounts on new products available are a rare occurrence; hence why this Mac mini M4 deal offer should be high on your list if you're looking for a PC or a mini PC for Black Friday.

There are cheaper and older Mac mini offers (with the M1 and the M2 processors) doing the rounds but I firmly believe that opting for them is false economy. This Mac mini M4 went straight to the top of our Black Friday mini PC deal page.

Today's best Apple Mac mini M4 deal

Apple Mac mini M4 Mini PC: was $599 now $529 at Amazon This is Apple's most powerful entry-level PC ever and the first one with Apple Intelligence and 16GB of RAM as default. Its M4 CPU is outrageously powerful and outperforms anything at this price point. You know you want it :)

Our review of the Mac mini m4 has gone live. We gave it a perfect five-star, with our reviewer saying "Apple has made what was already the best small form factor PC even better thanks to a more compact design, and it packs the new M4 and M4 Pro chips - all while offering incredible value for money as well. I can't recommend this Mac enough."

It is only five by five inches and is the first entry-level Mac PC to feature 16GB of RAM, the minimum required to run Apple Intelligence, Apple's own-brand AI solution.

The M4 chip has 36 cores in total, with almost half of these ring-fenced for the Neural Engine, a dedicated section aimed at AI tasks. Its 10-core GPU makes it a potent gaming and content creation platform (thanks partly to hardware-accelerated ray tracing capabilities).

Despite its small form factor - the size of a hockey puck, it has eight connectors, four of which will allow you to connect three 4K monitors. I love that it has a Gigabit Ethernet connector and an integrated power supply unit.

Remember that Apple bundles a bunch of award-winning applications for free with every Mac. Pages, Numbers and Keynote are the equivalent of Word, Excel and Powerpoint while Garageband, iMovie and Freeform are great for anyone looking to explore their creative sides.

