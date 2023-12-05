Treat yourself to the new MacBook Pro 14-inch this holiday season with this discount

Looking to treat a loved one (or yourself) this Christmas? The newly launched Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch is on sale right now on Amazon, which means you can give the gift of high-end computing prowess for less this holiday season.

If you're in the US, the MacBook Pro (M3, 2023) is $150 off on Amazon right now, down from $1,599 to $1,449. Considering the high-end laptop - that sits in the top spot of our list of best MacBook Pro models currently on the market - launched a few months ago, seeing the laptop receive any sort of discount is great news!

Amazon UK also has a discount going for the MacBook Pro (M3, 2023), which is also down £150, bringing the price from £1,699 to £1,549. Both models on offer boast an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and a healthy 512GB of storage.

In our review, we gave the laptop a strong four and a half stars due to the brilliant performance, long battery life, and of course the impressive M3 chip.

MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3 Pro, 2023) US holiday deal:

MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3, 2023): was $1,499 now $1,449 at Amazon

Amazon is knocking $150 off the brand-new 14-inch MacBook Pro. It comes with an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8GB memory, and 512GB SSD, giving you a great opportunity to get the cutting-edge MacBook Pro for less. However, if you want more SSD space or memory for a little less, it's worth looking at older models.

MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3, 2023) UK Holiday deal:

NEW MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3, 2023): was $1,699 now £1,549 at Amazon

The new base model of the 14-inch MacBook Pro has got a $150 price cut already. This is for the model with an M3 chip, featuring an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, plus 8GB memory and a 512GB SSD. This is a nice discount for a brand-new MacBook, although it's not the most powerful MacBook Pro model out there.

This MacBook Pro is popular for its exceptional design, featuring an attractive fingerprint-resistant Space Black finish, a great keyboard, and the versatile macOS Sonoma. It's probably the best MacBook model on the market right now.

While it offers unparalleled features, it's important to note that affordability may be a consideration. For individuals with less demanding computing needs, such as standard file work or less intensive gaming, the MacBook Pro 13-inch with M2 is a good alternative. The comprehensive MacBook Pro 14 M3 series, spanning from the base model to the M3 Pro and M3 Max, stands out as one of the top laptop choices available. If you want something more powerful consider the M3 Max configuration, which is also a strong contender for the best gaming laptop list.

More Holiday sales

More Christmas sales