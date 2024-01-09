Amazon thinks it's still Black Friday with this amazing MacBook Air deal

We're hardly into January, but Amazon has already got what could be the best laptop deal of 2024 with the brilliant MacBook Air (M1 edition) currently just $749.99 – the lowest price I've ever seen (refurbished models have gone for less, however).

This is the kind of deal I'd expect to see around Black Friday, so either someone at Amazon doesn't realize that the shopping event ended over a month ago, or the giant retailer is laying the groundwork for a year of serious price cuts.

Over in the UK, Amazon has also dropped the price of the MacBook Air M1 to £807.99 – a decent 19% off its usual £999 price tag.

Not in the UK or US? Scroll down for deals in your region.

While this model of the MacBook Air initially launched at the end of 2020, it's still an excellent laptop for day-to-day work, and for students, especially at this all-time low price. This is thanks to the M1 chip, which remains an excellent performer, even if it's since been succeeded by the M2, and M3 chips (although the latter hasn't turned up in a MacBook Air... yet).

Great performance, excellent build quality, and a thin and light design make the M1 MacBook Air a brilliant buy at any time – but at this even lower price, this is a deal you really should not miss out on.

Today's best MacBook Air deals

MacBook Air (M1, 2020): was $999 now $749.99 at Amazon

With this MacBook Air deal you're getting one of the best laptops in the world for with 25% off, dropping it to the best price we've ever seen seen. While the M1 chip, 8GB of memory and 256GB SSD are no longer cutting-edge, this is still a brilliant laptop for most uses – especially students who want a dependable and portable laptop to work on without having to worry about battery life.

MacBook Air (M1, 2020): was £999 now £807.99 at Amazon

This is a very tempting offer from Amazon UK, knocking 19% off the configuration with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, which is a solid spec for all your computing needs. While this isn't as large a price cut as the one in the US, it still represents excellent value for money, and it's well worth considering if you're looking for a new, and dependable, laptop for 2024.

More MacBook Air deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the MacBook Air from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.