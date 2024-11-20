Amazon slashes the price of the new MacBook Air M3 with 16GB memory to a record low price – but only for a limited time
Lowest ever price? Yes please!
Apple has only just launched a new version of the MacBook Air which ups the default memory from 8GB to a much more respectable 16GB, and now Amazon has slashed its price to a record low ahead of Black Friday - now just $849 (was $1,099).
This might possibly be the best MacBook Air Black Friday deal we see this year and beats the previous all-time low price of $899 for this model.
This version of the MacBook Air comes with a 13-inch screen, the M3 chip (which is the latest chip you can get for a MacBook Air), 256GB storage, and that all-important 16GB of memory, making this a brilliant laptop for pretty much anyone who wants a thin and light laptop that's also powerful.
In the UK the same model has also had a price cut to £899.97, down from £999 at Amazon.
Today's best MacBook Air Black Friday deal in the US
Display - 13 inches
Processor - Apple M3
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 256GB
OS - macOS
The 2024 MacBook Air is TechRadar's pick for the best overall Apple laptop and this is the first discount we've spotted on the new version with 16GB of RAM for improved performance. It also houses the super-powerful M3 processor, which is strong enough to support Apple Intelligence and the majority of advanced computing jobs you can throw at it, including video editing, photo editing, and coding. As part of the Air family, it measures only half an inch thick, with battery life that can reportedly last up to 18 hours. If you want a build with more storage, you can upgrade to the 512GB model for an extra $200.
Today's best MacBook Air Black Friday deal in the UK
Display - 13.6 inches
Processor - Apple M3
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 256GB
OS - macOS
Apple's latest version of the MacBook Air is our pick for the best laptop you can buy right now, with a decent 10% discount for customers in the UK, which makes Apple's best-value MacBook even better value. Windows 11 laptops at this price point just can't compare, and this is an ideal Black Friday MacBook deal for people looking for a thin, light, and dependable laptop to use for school and work. This is the brand-new model with 16GB of memory, rather than 8GB.
When the M3 model of the MacBook Air launched earlier this year, I was impressed enough to award it a rare five stars in my review. The M3 chip is excellent at day-to-day tasks, and while there are now MacBook Pros with the newer M4 chip, we likely won't see any M4-powered MacBook Airs until next year. So, this is the most recent and powerful version of the MacBook Air.
The only complaint I had about the M3 MacBook Air at the time was the rather low amount of unified memory it came with - 8GB in 2024 is rather hard to justify. The good news is that Apple seems to agree, and has now updated the base model to come with 16GB for the same price - and it's this model that gets price cuts in both the UK and US at Amazon.
In the US, the price is the lowest we've ever seen it - and Amazon claims this is a limited-time deal, so while we can't imagine the price rising so close to Black Friday, you never know, and Amazon isn't clear how long this deal will be live. If you've been looking for a killer deal for the latest MacBook Air, then this is the deal to get.
Matt is TechRadar's Managing Editor for Core Tech, looking after computing and mobile technology. Having written for a number of publications such as PC Plus, PC Format, T3 and Linux Format, there's no aspect of technology that Matt isn't passionate about, especially computing and PC gaming. He’s personally reviewed and used most of the laptops in our best laptops guide - and since joining TechRadar in 2014, he's reviewed over 250 laptops and computing accessories personally.