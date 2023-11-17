Unleash your creativity with this big Black Friday Deal on the Asus Vivobook S 15 laptop

This deal from Currys for the Asus Vivobook S 15 laptop with plenty to offer and a £200 discount might be one of my favourite Black Friday deals I've seen so far.

It certainly has a lot going for it at a great price, and it's an even better buy now it's dropped below its usual price tag of £999. It has an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. This model is fairly light, and plenty capable of helping you work through your to-do list. It's also very good at dealing with demanding tasks like photo and video editing due to its Iris Xe graphics, its full HD OLED screen, and its Pantone validation, which promises accurate and vivid colours.

There are also some solid additional features to help things run smoothly like a privacy webcam shutter and IceCool thermal cooling tech. You can transform this laptop's functionality and collaborate more easily with its 180-degree hinge, allowing it to lie totally flat. It has a 16:9 NanoEdge display and 86% screen-to-body ratio as well.

You can have all this for £799 in Curry's Black Friday sales.

If you want pin-sharp detail, and a device that helps you explore further and work faster, this is the Black Friday laptop deal for you - and it could disappear just as quickly as it appeared.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for Asus Vivobook S 15 deals in your location.

Today's best Asus Vivobook S 15 Black Friday deal

Asus Vivobook S 15 15.6-inch Laptop: was £999 now £799 at Currys

This laptop has some very good specs, and it’s a whole £200 off. Weighing in at 1.7kg, it includes an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. It comes with Intel Arc graphics, which can support photo and video editing, 3D modelling, and Asus claims that it can even handle ray-tracing for games, though this certainly isn't a gaming laptop. It is, however, a pretty good choice for creative work, as it has a Full HD OLED display and Pantone colour accurate tech. It also has a 180-degree hinge, allowing this device to lay flat and expand the ways you work and collaborate.

Asus claims a battery life of up to 9 hours for this laptop, which is respectable for something with its display power.

You can work with large amounts of data and media, with its Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Windows 11 is the operating system for this device, which is seeing some major updates lately like Windows Copilot AI, so you have access to the latest tech from Microsoft as well.

Not in the UK? Here's the best Asus Vivobook S 15 deals where you are:

More of today's best Black Friday deals