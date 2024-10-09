Thin, powerful, and full of ports - these Asus Vivobook 16 Prime Day laptop deals make buying a Chromebook pointless

If you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you're currently in luck as Amazon Prime Big Deal Day is currently running, and it's brought some deals that we'd recommend you stop to consider. For the second day of the event, I have found US and UK deals for two similar Asus Vivobook 16 laptops, packed full of features, and both coming with a substantial discount.

In the US, you can get the Asus Vivobook 16 laptop for $399.99 (down from $549.99, a discount of $150), and it comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. Meanwhile, in the UK, you can grab a similar Asus Vivobook 16 laptop that's got an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage, and that's now £399.99 (down from £649.99).



For these kind of prices, you're getting some very respectable specs both inside and out. Externally, you can look forward to a 16-inch display and the chassis allows you to lay the laptop flat at 180°. It has a large touchpad for easier navigation and a backlit keyboard, and it also comes with Windows 11 Home edition.

In fact, these prices are so good, they are competing with some of the best Chromebooks you can buy. Usually, I'd recommend buying a Chromebook if you're after a budget laptop, thanks to their low prices. However, if you can get a Windows 11 laptop like the Asus Vivobook 16 for around the same price, then for most people the Windows 11 device will be a better bet, as Windows is a much more versatile operating system than ChromeOS (which Chromebooks run), and allow you to use a much wider range of applications.

Today's best Asus Vivobook 16 deal in the US

Asus Vivobook 16 Laptop: was $549.99 now $399.99 at Amazon

Display - 16-inch

Processor - Intel Core i5

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB

OS - Windows 11



This laptop is a sleek and powerful device featuring a large 16-inch display is equipped with Intel Iris Xe graphics, so you can expect vibrant graphics. It also has a full-sized keyboard that makes multitasking and productivity seamless. This laptop offers up to 10 hours of battery life, making it ideal for both work and entertainment, along with super-fast memory and ample storage that ensure smooth performance for all kinds of tasks and activities.

Today's best Asus Vivobook 16 deal in the UK

Asus Vivobook 16 Laptop: was £649.99 now £399.99 at Amazon

Display - 16-inch

Processor - AMD Ryzen 5

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB

OS - Windows 11



This laptop features a 16-inch display, powered by integrated Intel UHD Graphics 620. It delivers strong multitasking performance, and its large 1TB SSD means you get plenty of storage space for your files and media. This sleek silver laptop runs Windows 11 Home and includes a backlit UK layout keyboard and webcam. Its lightweight design (it weighs just 1.88 kg) and long battery life make it ideal for productivity and entertainment on the go.

If you're looking for a laptop that's very reasonably priced, but that still enables you to partake in all kinds of entertainment, work, and play, this is a really good choice. It has a lot of ports so you can connect all sorts of peripherals, displays, and projectors. While it has a large, crisp display, it's actually pretty thin at just 0.78 in (1.98 cm) thin.

