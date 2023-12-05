Missed Black Friday? The Dell XPS 13 is still just $599 - plus more laptop deals

Somebody forgot to tell Dell that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over because the official retailer is still offering incredible laptop deals this week. In fact, some of our favorite deals from the last few weeks are still up for grabs ahead of Christmas.

Perhaps the best, in my opinion, is the Dell XPS 13 for just $599 (was $799). This is a great deal on the latest model and easily the lowest price yet on the Core i5 / 256GB SSD spec. This latest model has been a little controversial since its release due to its limited port options, but it's an absolute steal at $599 - and you get a dock included.

Another highlight in today's post-Black Friday laptop deals at Dell is this super cheap Inspiron 15 for just $299 (was $449). Dell usually offers great, cheaper Windows machines, but this laptop is particularly good for the price thanks to its Ryzen 5 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. It's a well-rounded machine for $299 and a great choice if you're looking to simply cover the basics.

You'll find a few more laptop deals from Dell just down below, including great midrange and gaming laptops. Alternatively, you can check out our main Christmas sales page for plenty more recommendations from Amazon, Walmart, and other leading retailers.

This week's best laptop deals at Dell

Dell Inspiron 15: was $449.99 now $299.99 at Dell

Looking for a cheap Windows laptop that ticks all the boxes for an everyday machine? This Dell Inspiron 15 is a great choice thanks to its solid combination of a Ryzen 5-5500U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. This isn't a fancy machine, but for the price, these specs are absolutely fantastic for web browsing or most WFH tasks.

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop: was $699.99 now $499.99 at Dell

My pick for a mid-range Windows laptop in the Dell Cyber Week sale is this superb 14-inch 2-in-1 Inspiron. This handy machine can either be used as a tablet or laptop and comes equipped with a respectable Ryzen 5-7530U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. While these aren't super high-end specs, they're up-to-date and perfect for an everyday laptop.

Dell XPS 13 laptop: was $799 now $599 at Dell

This is the cheapest price we've ever seen for a Dell XPS 13 laptop, and it's one of the latest models no less. As you'd expect, this isn't the highest configuration since it's got a 12th gen Intel Core i5 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, but this is a superb price for such a premium machine. The main selling points for the XPS 13 are the gorgeous aluminum chassis, excellent display, and incredibly lightweight design that's perfect for everyday carry. We awarded this model four stars out of five with our Dell XPS 13 2022 review.

Dell XPS 13 laptop: was $1,099 now $899 at Dell

Need something with a little more power? This week's Dell sale also includes an incredible deal on a Core i7-equipped XPS 13 model. With a massive $200 off, you're paying a superb price here for a machine with a 12th-gen chipset, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD - all fantastic specs to have on any Windows machine, let alone a premium model like the XPS 13. Note that this one is listed at a price that's currently $100 more than Cyber Monday itself but we'd still say it's a great pick.