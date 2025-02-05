Massive laptop sale is live at Best Buy - here are 7 deals I recommend from $139

Best Buy launched a new set of laptop deals this week, and if you're shopping for a new device, you can take advantage of some excellent offers. I've hand-picked several deals that I think are worth buying right now, including cheap Chromebooks from Lenovo and some great value modern machines from Asus and Dell.

• See all of today's laptop deals at Best Buy

If you need a powerful all-around machine then you won't find anything better value than this Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED for $549.99 (was $899.99). As well as 16GB of RAM and a solid 512GB SSD, it features one of the latest and super-efficient Snapdragon X Plus processors for strong performance and fantastic battery life.

Meanwhile, those after flexibility on a budget should consider this Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook for $399 (was $499) as a solid entry-level laptop for basic everyday use, light work and admin tasks. The lightweight ChromeOS means better performance with the cheaper Intel i3 processor and 8GB of RAM. You also get the option to use the laptop in tablet mode for a nicer experience when lazily browsing the web or watching videos.

Check out more info on both of these devices and the rest of my top picks from the current set of Best Buy laptop deals below. Most of these offers should remain available for the rest of the week until we move into Presidents' Day sales season later in February when I'll be hunting down more of the best laptop deals.

Today's 7 best laptop deals at Best Buy

Asus Chromebook CM1402: was $299 now $139 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - MediaTek Kompanio 520

RAM - 4GB

Storage - 64GB This Asus Chromebook CM1402 is a basic device but it's cheap, making it a great buy for light use such as general browsing and schoolwork. It also boasts full-day battery life thanks to the lean but perfectly functional Chrome OS from Google, meaning it's best suited for students or those always on the move. If you have under $150 to spend and need a cheap laptop then you won't find a better option right now.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1: was $549.99 now $329.99 at Best Buy Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen 5

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB I rarely see a laptop with these specs for around $300 – especially the 16GB of RAM that'll give it a huge performance boost. Even though it was $30 cheaper at the end of last year, this is still one of the best value laptop deals available now. The rest of the components are about as expected for the price, so this device is ideal for general everyday use and light work tasks. Battery life is decent, too, at up to 12 hours.

HP 15 Laptop: was $629.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel i5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB If you want a Windows machine then this configuration of the HP 15 is an excellent buy and terrific value for money – just note it has been $30 cheaper in the past. Still, you get a capable Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD to ensure excellent overall performance and enough essential speedy storage for the price. Overall, it's a great entry-level option to handle all everyday jobs, some more advanced work and light multitasking.

Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook: was $499 now $399 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB

OS - ChromeOS Want a laptop but also think you'd appreciate the flexibility of a tablet? Why not both? This Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook offers a lot of versatility and decent overall performance for light use and everyday tasks. Plus, you can flip it to tablet mode at any time to make web browsing or watching videos even more comfortable. The less demanding ChromeOS ensures cheaper entry-level components such as the Intel i3 processor and 8GB of RAM go further. It also means that battery life is considerably improved compared to Windows machines, with up to 10 hours available on a single charge.

Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED: was $899.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Snapdragon X Plus

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB A laptop with this amount of power and at this sort of price with an OLED screen is a rare find, so if you desire top-tier image quality for photo/video editing or watching TV and movies then this is a very strong buy. With one of the latest Snapdragon X Plus CPUs, 16GB of RAM and a decent 512GB SSD, it has all the power you need to keep up with all of your computing needs.

Dell Inspiron 14 (2-in-1): was $999.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Core 7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB I've seen that 2-in-1 laptops usually come at a premium price for the added flexibility, so the fact that this modern and high-performance model has a huge $400 discount is not to be ignored. This Dell Inspiron 14 has a powerful Intel Core 7 processor and 16GB of RAM for excellent overall performance, as well as a large 1TB SSD for storage. Altogether, that's a lot of power in a versatile machine that makes it great for all your computing needs, plus the tablet mode is ideal for doodlers, watching videos, or lazily browsing on the sofa or in bed.