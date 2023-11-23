Looking for a brilliant Black Friday Asus Zenbook 14 deal? You just found it

This Asus Zenbook 14 14-inch laptop an ideal pick for anyone looking for a lightweight and speedy laptop, similar in style to a MacBook but with a much more attractive price tag. It's got impressive specs, especially when it comes to the screen, and it's slim at just 16.9mm – and right now it's down from £1,025.96 to just £749.99 at Amazon, a saving of £276.

The Asus Zenbook 14 has a touchscreen OLED laptop that's equipped with Intel Iris Xe Graphics and has a backlit keyboard. It has an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It's also Intel EVO Certified for highly reliable and fast responsiveness, making it perfect for multitasking and delivering powerful performance, and at this discounted price it's among the best Black Friday deals.

The OLED HDR NanoEdge touchscreen has a 16:10 display ratio, impressive colour accuracy that's PANTONE validated, and a cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 gamut. You're also getting a Harman Kardon Dolby Atmos audio system, and very respectable 18-hour battery life (as claimed by Asus). It's a highly portable all-on-one entertainment system.

It also has a full set of I/O ports, a sleek aluminium chassis, and a thoughtfully-designed keyboard that allows for quick and secure log-in with just one touch.

If you're looking for a stylish and powerful device at a price that'll be hard to beat, this is one of our favourite Black Friday laptop deals.

