Don't miss this fantastic 2-in-1 Black Friday laptop deal that cuts £500 off the excellent HP Envy x360

You might be thinking about purchasing a new laptop or a new tablet - well, why not get both? The HP Envy x360 is a 2-in-1 laptop with got great specs, and during Black Friday deals season, you can get it right now with £500 off the usual asking price.

Down from a lofty £1,099, it seamlessly switches between a traditional laptop and a tablet-like device thanks to its 360-degree hinge. The HP Envy x360 15.6-inch 2-in-1 comes equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB of storage. You can expect fast performance all in a very sleek package, along with HP QuickDrop to let you transfer files easily. All of this is built on the Intel Evo platform which promises stellar performance and user experience, and for £599 this is a deal that's going to be hard to beat.

Some of the best features of this device are its display and graphics specifications. It has an edge-to-edge OLED Full HD touchscreen that is IMAX Enhanced certified. It also has Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics. That means you get a hard-to-beat media experience, as well as great casual gaming and video editing capabilities.

But wait - there's also a backlit membrane keyboard, a webcam with a privacy shutter and Windows Hello compatibility and facial recognition.

This is a deal we can confidently recommend, and is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals that we've found so far. If you're looking to get this model, we'd urge you to act now.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for HP Envy x360 2-in-1 deals in your location.

Today's best HP ENVY x360 2-in-1 Black Friday deal

HP claims a battery life of up to 15 hours, which only adds to this device's usability and versatility.

It can handle different types of tasks with its Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB of storage. It's a very good candidate for your everyday laptop, and that gorgeous screen will make watching Netflix shows and movies a delight.

Not in the UK? Here's the best HP ENVY x360 2-in-1 where you are:

