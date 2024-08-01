Looking for a budget-friendly keyboard? This Keychron is even better value now it's half price

If you're in the market for a new mechanical keyboard at a great price, then this deal could be for you, as the Keychron K13 Pro wireless keyboard is now $49.99 (was $99.99) at Amazon.

Keychron has featured in our best keyboard picks, so we're familiar with what the brand is capable of delivering. This model features an uncommon 80% form factor, meaning you still get a numpad but in a compact layout. The deal at Amazon applies to the red switch variant, offering a light and soft response that's ideal for quiet typing and gaming.

Today's best Keychron K13 Pro deal

Keychron K13 Pro wireless mechanical keyboard: was $99.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

Keychron has made a name for itself by offering premium keyboards at budget prices, and the K13 Pro looks to be no exception. Sporting red switches and a compact layout with a numpad, it's suitable for typing, gaming, and general productivity on Windows, macOS, or Linux machines.

It's also very slim, and has low-profile mechanical switches and low-profile double-shot PBT keycaps. Beware that this is not the hot-swappable version, and it doesn't feature RGB backlighting, only white. It does, however, support QMK/VIA, so you can customize the Keychron K13 Pro with various macros and reassignments.

As for connectivity, you can use the K13 Pro wirelessly over Bluetooth, or wired via USB, which boosts the polling rate to 1KHz. It's also compatible with MacOS and Linux systems in addition to Windows. You can connect to three devices at once and switch between them easily.

In our Keychron C3 Pro review, we were pleasantly surprised with the high levels of performance and quality considering its budget price tag, and it looks like the same trick has been pulled with the K13 Pro. The only real drawback we found with the C3 Pro was its unsuitability for serious gamers, which will likely be the case for the K13 Pro as well, given neither are squarely aimed at this particular audience.

