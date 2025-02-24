If you've been a PC gamer for any length of time, you may have noticed that heatsinks are becoming larger on today's graphics cards, as they have become more sophisticated over time. With increased demands, equally high temperatures can follow. But how hot is too hot for a GPU? More importantly, what's a normal temperature for my GPU to run at?

There are different temperatures that your graphics card will run at depending on the intensity of the task at hand. Most graphics cards you can buy these days feature air-cooling, with heatsinks and fans built onto the PCB. A select few of the best graphics cards from certain manufacturers may even feature bespoke water blocks, or possibly dedicated all-in-one water cooling.

It's important to note that extended exposure to intense temperatures can impede your graphics card's performance, and even cause lasting damage if adequate cooling is not possible. As well as cooling of the component itself, airflow in your PC case , can help to keep core temperatures down as well. We're explaining everything you need to know about GPU temperatures, so you can use your video card without worry.

What temperature should a GPU be?

The temperature of your GPU will depend on what you're doing with the component. With low or idle use, a graphics card typically operates between 86°F and 104°F (30°C and 40°C), or slightly above room temperature.

This will, of course, depend on the conditions of the environment that your gaming PC is in; if the room is cold, the temperatures could be lower than this, and warmer if it is near a source of heat (such as a radiator). This is the range you can expect from most of today's GPUs when browsing the web, streaming video, and anything else that is not hardware-intensive.

Things are different when it comes to the temperatures you can expect from your graphics card when gaming, though. During intensive gaming sessions, it's common for a GPU to reach core temperatures with a range as high as 149°F to 185°F (65°C to 85°C) depending on how hard the component is stressed.

Generally speaking, using more VRAM (and therefore playing in a higher resolution) can result in higher temperatures towards the upper end of this scale. It's a similar story when under a full load of hardware-intensive rendering (such as 3D modelling, CAD, and video editing).

What is the maximum safe temperature for a GPU?

Technically, the maximum operating temperatures for the likes of AMD and Nvidia graphics cards range up to 194°F (90°C). However, both major hardware manufacturers have stated that their most recent video cards can withstand temperatures as high as 212°F (100°C). The operative word here is "can" and not "should", though. A brief spike in temperature up as high as this heat is unlikely to damage the component or hinder performance, but this may change with prolonged exposure. It will take many hours of continued use before it becomes a problem, though.

If you find your graphics card is routinely reaching temperatures as high as 212°F (100°C) then it may be time to inspect things more closely. For a start, the airflow inside of your PC case may be lacking; double-check the intake and outtake fans to ensure that everything is working correctly. Similarly, check that the fans (or water block if appropriate) are working as intended. Malfunctioning cooling can be incredibly detrimental to the health of your GPU. Dust build-up can also be a factor, so be sure to keep your graphics card clean by using compressed air if you notice the fans are slower (or less effective) than they should be.

Overclocking your GPU can lead to increased performance but also higher temperatures as well. Some enthusiasts and power users may want to squeeze all the potential performance out of their video card, but this can lead to thermal throttling, which is a safety feature where the component is slowed down to reduce potential damage. If you're planning on overclocking your graphics card, be sure that the fans/cooling solution is equally dialled up to accommodate the increased demand.

If all else fails and you're still experiencing higher-than-usual GPU temperatures then the fault could lie with the component itself. The vast majority of graphics cards feature dedicated heatsinks, and these are bolted onto the PCB, with thermal pads and paste protecting the most vulnerable hardware inside. Replacing the pads and reapplying the paste could see a significant reduction in temperatures, especially if your graphics card is several years old. On rare occasions, new out-of-the-box models can have minor assembly errors.

How to check the temperature of your GPU

There are several methods of checking the temperature of your GPU that you need to be aware of. In Windows 11, you can see this information through the Task Manager, which can be opened with the keyboard shortcut of Ctrl + Shift + Esc. Once it's pulled up, head over to the Performance tab, where your graphics card will be featured on the list, clicking on that reveals the GPU temperature, as well as the utilization percentage. This can give you a rough idea of which programs/processes are putting strain on the hardware.

Some third-party programs can provide more in-depth information about your GPU's temperature, with popular applications being MSI Afterburner, Open Hardware Monitor, GPU-Z, and NZXT CAM.

Depending on your level of familiarity, you can find a solution with one of these four programs that can be as simple (or as complicated) as you need. CAM is one of the more lightweight options, with a full-size mode and a mini-mode which can be minimized when not in use, but Open Hardware Monitor is (arguably) more thorough. It's worth trying them all out and seeing what works for you if you are particularly worried about your GPU temperatures.