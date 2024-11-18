Nvidia rumored to be winding down production of RTX 4000 GPUs ahead of next-gen launches – which could mean some tempting Black Friday bargains

Nvidia is said to be halting production of mid-to-higher-end Lovelace GPUs

That means the RTX 4080 Super, RTX 4070, 4070 Super, and 4070 Ti Super

Next-gen successors are expected to arrive soon for those GPUs

Nvidia is rumored to be winding down production of most of the firm’s RTX 4000 GPUs, ahead of the launch of next-gen RTX 5000 models.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard such speculation, and once again it originates from the Board Channels forums over in China (as noticed by Japanese tech blog Gazlog, via VideoCardz). As ever, we’d add more than a little seasoning to these theories.

We’re told that the Nvidia RTX 4080 Super is discontinued as of this month (November), and existing stock is all that’s left to be sold – and that inventory could sell through by the close of December (or certainly January 2025).

With the RTX 5080 arriving in early January, the rumors reckon, that could potentially leave a gap of a month between existing RTX 4080 Super models selling out, and the next-gen replacement arriving.

Apparently, the RTX 4070 Ti Super is in much the same boat, and while there’s a small supply of chips left, that won’t last beyond November. This means that the 4070 Ti Super could sell out in a similar timeframe to the 4080 Super.

It’s a rather different story with the RTX 4070 and 4070 Super, though, which will get a supply of chips from Nvidia to board makers through to the close of 2024. Don’t expect anything but a limited supply, and hence production, of these graphics cards, though, which could run dry in January 2025, possibly lasting a bit longer.

The RTX 4060 isn’t mentioned, so the supply isn’t being run down by Nvidia by all accounts – not yet anyway.

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

Analysis: A hopeful sign of some top-notch deals

This does make sense based on next-gen rumors, with Nvidia expected to be readying an RTX 5090, 5080, and 5070 for launch early next year (or maybe even late in 2024). So, leaving the RTX 4060 alone would be the plan if there isn’t going to be an RTX 5060 for some time yet.

This sort of speculation has to be treated very carefully, mind, as we’ve had all sorts of chatter along these lines in recent times. In fact, we’ve been hearing about Nvidia slowing down the assembly lines since August 2024, and more recent revelations have also suggested that Team Green is now in the ‘final stage of inventory clearance’ for the RTX 4000 range. Save for the RTX 4060 as noted, though even that had a pause in its production, if the rumors are right.

There are a mix of theories coming through, then, but all add up to the broad conclusion that Nvidia is looking to halt Lovelace production and move full speed ahead with RTX 5000 models.

While it might seem obvious to wait for these next-gen graphics cards to arrive at this point – and see how they shake out, performance and price-wise – retailers are also aware of this, and the need to shift existing Nvidia RTX 4000 stock as the transition to RTX 5000 begins.

What this means is we might see some excellent Black Friday bargains on Lovelace GPUs, and perhaps deeper graphics card discounts than normal at the higher end of the spectrum with Nvidia. Fingers crossed, and we’ll keep you up to date on all the best Black Friday deals, whether they pertain to GPUs or otherwise.