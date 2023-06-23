Nvidia confirms when the RTX 4060 will go on sale and its sooner than you think

Nvidia has announced in a blog post that the upcoming RTX 4060 graphics card will go on sale June 29 - as previously rumored - as well as detailing some official benchmark results for the card.

According to the figures provided by Nvidia, the RTX 4060 has shown a significant leap in performance that its Ampere predecessor the RTX 3060 - as much as double the framerate in some games., However, the new card shows off most of its advantages with AI-powered frame generation in DLSS 3 enabled.

Without this, it is only 20% faster, according to Nvidia. The RTX 4060 graphics card has been hotly anticipated, representing a potentially excellent upgrade for gamers still running older hardware. Nvidia noted in its blog post that according to the most recent Steam Hardware Survey “77% of gamers play at 1080p or lower resolutions. For these gamers, the new GeForce RTX 4060 is a great upgrade”.

The MSRP of the card sits at around $299 (about £235 or AU$ 440) which is cheaper than the existing RTX 4060 Ti and could prove to be better value in terms of price-vs-performance too.

Time to get excited?

So the bottom line is that the RTX 4060 is 20% faster than the RTX 3060 in most games, with Nvidia suggesting that you’ll actually achieve 70% better performance on average if you’re playing a game with support for DLSS 3. The 4060 also achieves this level of performance while drawing less power than its predecessor, an average of 110W compared to the 3060’s 170W. This could push the RTX 4060 pretty high up on our best graphics card list.

The big announcement here is that we finally have a solid date for when you can expect to buy the RTX 4060 graphics card, and it’s very soon indeed. It’s also good to see actual benchmark results from Nvidia rather than just leaks and rumors.

While a 20% generational uplift could appear a bit disappointing, it does line up with the previous performance jump seen between the RTX 2060 and the RTX 3060. It’s also worth noting that the launch price will actually be cheaper than the 3060, which originally retailed at $329 in the US.