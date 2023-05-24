Where to buy Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti is here, and one of the most anticipated graphics card launches of the generation has finally come around.

Fortunately, Nvidia decided not to raise the price of this card over the RTX 3060 Ti — the official MSRP is $399 (about £325/AU$600) — a move that likely saved it from a revolt among some of Team Green's most devoted fans, and even though the RTX 4060 Ti is coming in two variants, the memory bandwidth on the RTX 4060 Ti 8GB is more than enough to compensate for the lower VRAM pool, which probably helped keep the price of this card down as well.

While it's more expensive than we'd like (especially when factoring in third-party cards that sell above MSRP), given the performance on offer, we definitely think this is one that a lot of gamers with pent up demand for an upgrade are going to want to jump on. With performance on par with the RTX 3070 — and even better when factoring in DLSS 3 with Frame Generation — it's not hard to see why.

That means that this card in particular might be more difficult to find online, and given how fast this card is expected to go, we definitely anticipate that it will sell out faster than previous cards. Don't worry though, we'll be scouring the internet both in the US and the UK to to help you find the RTX 4060 Ti graphics card you've been waiting for at a price you can afford.