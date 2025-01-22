The Asus ROG Ally is down to its lowest-ever price at Best Buy
The worthy Steam Deck competitor is much less than ever before
While laptop deals were previously the go-to for anyone wanting to game on the move, there are better solutions these days: handheld gaming PCs. Right now, there’s a sizeable record-breaking discount on one of the most popular options.
Today, you can buy the Asus ROG Ally at Best Buy for $449.99 (was $649.99). That’s the lowest price it’s ever been. Previously, it dropped to $499.99 during Black Friday but it’s never gone this low before. The $200 saving brings it down to a more comfortable level alongside the Steam Deck LCD, which makes it a tempting proposition.
The Asus ROG Ally runs Windows 11 rather than SteamOS so there’s more functionality here. You can use it to run any game that runs on Windows 11 without needing to modify anything like with the Steam Deck. One of our writers recently found themselves recommending the Asus ROG Ally over a gaming laptop as it's so easy to use.
Today’s best handheld gaming PC deal
The Asus ROG Ally could be your new favorite handheld gaming PC to take out and about with you – especially if you pick one up for this record-low price. It has a 7-inch 1080p full HD touchscreen with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate so it looks great. Powered by AMD’s Ryzen Z1 Extreme CPU, you can play plenty of games without any hassle while 512GB of storage means you can store many at once. You can also dock it to play on your TV or monitor.
The best gaming laptops are great but even the slimmest models are bulkier than this Asus ROG Ally. Think of it as a more portable option as you can use it much like a handheld games console thanks to its control system. Our Asus ROG Ally hands-on review appreciated its “excellent performance” and “gorgeous white color and RGB lighting” as well as how lightweight and thin it is.
If the decision comes down to whether to buy the Steam Deck or Asus ROG Ally, we’ve narrowed down the key differences between the two to help you out. I’m a Steam Deck owner but the flexibility that comes from the Asus ROG Ally running Windows 11 out of the box makes it a more tempting option for those times when you want to play something that isn’t on Steam.
Check out the cheap gaming laptop deals available now if you’d prefer something bigger and more traditional. None are as cheap as the Asus ROG Ally but you do get a more conventional experience this way. For something entirely different, take a look at the MacBook deals going on.
